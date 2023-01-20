Yesterday President Biden said he had no regrets over how he handled the classified document situation and that there’s “no ‘there’ there”:

REPORTER: "Do you have any regrets, sir, that you the existence of the documents back in November before the midterms?" BIDEN: "I have no regrets." pic.twitter.com/jfllpVuSkm — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 20, 2023

During Friday’s briefing, Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about Biden’s “no regrets” comment and the White House press secretary merely reminded everybody that Biden takes classified information seriously (and so does Biden’s Corvette):

Karine Jean-Pierre says Biden's statement that he has "no regrets" about hiding classified documents in his garage, office, and home for six years simply reinforces "that he does indeed take classified information seriously." pic.twitter.com/E2G8rJX6NM — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 20, 2023

Biden “takes classified information seriously.” Maybe Jean-Pierre should have left off the word “seriously” for greater accuracy.

She conveniently left off that he said he has “no regrets” — Veda F (@f20_veda) January 20, 2023

Perhaps KJP regrets that Biden said he had “no regrets” but that didn’t stop her from repeating the spin.

He does take classified documents seriously that's why he takes them repeatedly and had them in 3 locations. https://t.co/y4zNurR7py — Michael W. Bunner (@michaelwbunner) January 20, 2023

Someone who stores classified documents in their garage with their corvette is not taking classified documents seriously. #BidenClassifiedDocuments https://t.co/wBw9DlTUya — TN Perspective (@SpeakinFromTN) January 20, 2023

Don’t make her say it again!

