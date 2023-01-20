Yesterday President Biden said he had no regrets over how he handled the classified document situation and that there’s “no ‘there’ there”:

During Friday’s briefing, Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about Biden’s “no regrets” comment and the White House press secretary merely reminded everybody that Biden takes classified information seriously (and so does Biden’s Corvette):

Biden “takes classified information seriously.” Maybe Jean-Pierre should have left off the word “seriously” for greater accuracy.

Perhaps KJP regrets that Biden said he had “no regrets” but that didn’t stop her from repeating the spin.

Don’t make her say it again!

***

***

