President Biden decided to address the issue of classified documents being found in his Wilmington garage (and a couple other locations) by reading a statement:

“I have no regrets. I’m following what the lawyers have told me they want me to do. It’s exactly what we’re doing. There’s no there, there.”

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley found Biden’s statement foolish and infuriating:

While Biden’s “corvette standard” for storing classified documents was baffling, his declaration of “no regrets” is downright infuriating. It is also remarkably daft with a special counsel in the field. https://t.co/CT26WMJYTg — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 20, 2023

Maybe this will end up with an indictment of Biden’s Corvette:

…It was right out of the Alex Baldwin School of Criminal Defense in claiming that the gun did it. Fortunately, the President is not (yet) saying that the Corvette did it. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 20, 2023

Some of the blame will probably also be reserved for climate change.

…Indeed, it is never a good idea to go public with expressions of no regrets when you are being investigated on whether you took classification laws seriously… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 20, 2023

Remember when Biden asked how Trump could have been so irresponsible? Good times.

Why would Biden have any regrets? He's never been held accountable for anything in his entire life. https://t.co/MTgad92FrK — Blaine Stewart (@BlaineStewart16) January 20, 2023

The arrogance is off the charts. But we always knew that about him. https://t.co/F9cO5su0Ub — Al Tournas 🇺🇸⚓️🏌️‍♂️⛷ (@altournas) January 20, 2023

Stay tuned.

