As we told you yesterday, President Biden decided to address the issue of classified documents being found in his Wilmington garage (and a couple other locations) by reading a statement:

“I have no regrets. I’m following what the lawyers have told me they want me to do. It’s exactly what we’re doing. There’s no there, there.”

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley found Biden’s statement foolish and infuriating:

Maybe this will end up with an indictment of Biden’s Corvette:

Some of the blame will probably also be reserved for climate change.

Remember when Biden asked how Trump could have been so irresponsible? Good times.

Stay tuned.

