Nothing Concerning Here: Platner Brushes Off Nazi Tattoo, Abuse, and Adultery in Cringey MSNOW Interview

Oh, Graham Platner was certainly feeling himself coming off his win in the Democrat primary last night. He was so smug and it is so clear this dude is so messed up he has zero effs to give about his former behavior.

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MS NOW: "You say there's nothing out there that could be concerning... And this may be a little bit rich..."



GRAHAM PLATNER: “There’s nothing out there that’s actually concerning. People make everything seem very concerning…” pic.twitter.com/6SDnVKQjKa — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 10, 2026

Yes, he actually said that. 'There's nothing out there that's actually concerning. People make everything seem very concerning'. Umm ... his Nazi tattoo? The adultery? The abuse of former romantic partners? Rape apology? Claiming Black people don't tip? The DUI? None of that is concerning? Got it.

His campaign says he is on a redemption tour. That doesn't sound like someone who has any regrets at all.

MIKA: Given your sexting, can you call for the release of the Epstein files and not be conflicted in any way?



PLATNER: Yes, of course. I engaged in consensual romantic activities with adults at an earlier part of my life. That seems like a fairly normal thing most people do.… pic.twitter.com/6yJdI4j8Ew — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 10, 2026

Then, they pivoted to the Epstein Files because suddenly that is all the Democrats can talk about. This joker really said he sexted 'at an earlier part of his life and that's a fairly normal thing most people do'.

Is he insane? The 'earlier part of his life' was literally last year and it was dozens of women while MARRIED. Normal people don't do that, Graham. They just don't. Particularly while still a newlywed. Most people have a conscience!

he literally calls sexting other women while married "a fairly normal thing most people do" oh, boy, this is gonna be a hell of a summer. buckle up https://t.co/neUBI7maQR — crunchyrugger (@crunchyrugger) June 10, 2026

Ok that's just a terrible answer.



He's a pathological liar. https://t.co/ftw03J3RR9 — Armando (@ArmandoNDK) June 10, 2026

Because saying “I would rape them to show them that I’m dominant” is definitely not concerning... https://t.co/p4vO8Tgi05 — Chloe Crawford (@ChloeCrawford03) June 10, 2026

If people don't recognize what a gross person this guy is after this interview, this country is lost.

Platner essentially laughing at the Democrats he's hung out to dry defending him. https://t.co/8tlRZP2dOp — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) June 10, 2026

While at the same time, he claims to want redemption.



And Democrats just sit there and nod. https://t.co/mhbGbWU32S — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) June 10, 2026

Platner doesn't find anything concerning because he knows now there could be video of him waterboarding an ex girlfriend, shooting puppies and taking a copy of Mein Kampf into a porta-potty and the Dems would still back him. https://t.co/PycrpkJmu9 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) June 10, 2026

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There is apparently nothing this guy can do that is disqualifying and he knows it.

Narrator: there is more out there that will drop soon. @DNC @SenateDems @SenSchumer will have a PR nightmare on their hands. And they're tied to everything coming out. He is an evil, sick dude. Stay stupid, Dems. Can't undo this fck-up. https://t.co/nffmuKsWlv pic.twitter.com/lO4xieTfNp — Patriot Mom 527 (@DonnaMu17526414) June 10, 2026

They deserve every bit of it.