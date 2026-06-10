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Nothing Concerning Here: Platner Brushes Off Nazi Tattoo, Abuse, and Adultery in Cringey MSNOW Interview

justmindy
justmindy | 9:36 AM on June 10, 2026
Screenshot via Pod Save America

Oh, Graham Platner was certainly feeling himself coming off his win in the Democrat primary last night. He was so smug and it is so clear this dude is so messed up he has zero effs to give about his former behavior.

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Yes, he actually said that. 'There's nothing out there that's actually concerning. People make everything seem very concerning'. Umm ... his Nazi tattoo? The adultery? The abuse of former romantic partners? Rape apology? Claiming Black people don't tip? The DUI? None of that is concerning? Got it. 

His campaign says he is on a redemption tour. That doesn't sound like someone who has any regrets at all.

Then, they pivoted to the Epstein Files because suddenly that is all the Democrats can talk about. This joker really said he sexted 'at an earlier part of his life and that's a fairly normal thing most people do'. 

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'Scum Attracts Scum': Data Republican Delivers a Truth Bomb Ratio to Graham Platner
Grateful Calvin
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Is he insane? The 'earlier part of his life' was literally last year and it was dozens of women while MARRIED. Normal people don't do that, Graham. They just don't. Particularly while still a newlywed. Most people have a conscience!

If people don't recognize what a gross person this guy is after this interview, this country is lost. 

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There is apparently nothing this guy can do that is disqualifying and he knows it.

They deserve every bit of it.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY JEFFREY EPSTEIN GRAHAM PLATNER

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