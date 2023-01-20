The White House along with Democrats such as Elizabeth Warren are celebrating the two-year anniversary of the Biden presidency that ushered in the “Build Back Better” era:

Two years ago today, we turned the page on a dark chapter of our history, and @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris were sworn in as president and vice president of the United States. Since then, we’ve made real change for working people—and we’re going to keep up the fight, side by side. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 20, 2023

“Real change” has been made, according to Sen. Warren.

Biden chief of staff Ron Klain said the last two years have been “transformational”:

A long, hard, but transformational two years…. https://t.co/HeMO3IEe8P — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) January 20, 2023

Well, he’s not necessarily wrong…

US Savings rate vs credit card debt pic.twitter.com/WeshI2RlMz — zerohedge (@zerohedge) January 19, 2023

Good Morning Everyone! Layoffs announced YTD: – Google: 12,000 (6% of workforce)

– Microsoft: 10,000 (5%)

– Salesforce: 8,000 (10%)

– Amazon: 8,000 (2%)



38,815 tech workers have been laid off in 2023 pic.twitter.com/dN1RCD8Phe — Genevieve Roch-Decter, CFA (@GRDecter) January 20, 2023

Microsoft plans to lay off 10,000 employees. Remember when Joe Biden told coal miners to learn to code? — Stephen Moore (@StephenMoore) January 19, 2023

The botched Afghanistan withdrawal was also tragically transformational. And the transformation continues:

Especially on the US southern border. Thanks to Biden-Harris, human and drug traffickers are doing record business at the expense of American citizens. https://t.co/xX1AlRIUJN — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) January 20, 2023

Please!, Please! Stop making our lives so much better, We The People can't afford your help. @SenWarren @ewarren https://t.co/uc0fVvwvdQ — The Voice of Reason 56 (@McMcGee85142) January 20, 2023

It’s getting to the point where you have to sell a kidney in order to afford a couple dozen of eggs, so that’s enough Building Back Better.

***

Related:

Biden’s tweet about his word ‘as a Biden’ leads many to question what EXACTLY his word is worth

Jonathan Turley shreds Biden’s ‘downright infuriating’ comments about classified docs

Biden admin not letting US hitting debt ceiling stop them from sending more $$$ to Ukraine

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.