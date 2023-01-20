The White House along with Democrats such as Elizabeth Warren are celebrating the two-year anniversary of the Biden presidency that ushered in the “Build Back Better” era:

“Real change” has been made, according to Sen. Warren.

Biden chief of staff Ron Klain said the last two years have been “transformational”:

Well, he’s not necessarily wrong…

The botched Afghanistan withdrawal was also tragically transformational. And the transformation continues:

It’s getting to the point where you have to sell a kidney in order to afford a couple dozen of eggs, so that’s enough Building Back Better.

