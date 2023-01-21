White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has repeatedly reminded everybody that Biden “takes classified information seriously” so we won’t assume that this box that the New York Post has a picture of from Hunter’s laptop contains classified documents. Or maybe it does — you make the call:

What's in here, Joe? Beat-up box of 'Important Doc's' was out in open at Joe Biden's house, laptop reveals https://t.co/qWQgHcY683 pic.twitter.com/8sLEt8h8j5 — New York Post (@nypost) January 20, 2023

From the New York Post:

This can’t really be where Joe Biden kept classified documents he took from the White House — or can it? A box labeled “Important Doc’s + Photos” was left unsealed on a table ahead of a child’s birthday party in the Delaware home where the 80-year-old president has been discovered to have stashed sensitive government records, a photo from his son’s laptop, discovered by The Post Friday reveals. Another image on the infamous laptop reveals that Hunter Biden apparently made more than 160 trips to the sprawling, lakeside house in just 52 days during the same time he was involved in controversial business dealings with a Chinese energy conglomerate — and while the home contained the discovered classified documents.

First of all, “important doc’s”? Can somebody alert English professor and first lady Dr. Jill Biden to make an apostrophe correction on that box?

I'm more upset about the improper use of an apostrophe in "Doc's" instead of "Docs" right now. Ridiculous. https://t.co/zn1RrA6uQd — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) January 21, 2023

At least it was nice of Hunter to put so much extra information on his laptop.

See? The FBI doesn't need to take pictures of all this stuff, Hunter already did. https://t.co/RJZwqtQuMs — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) January 21, 2023

I could be wrong.

But this looks less secure than a safe in which the FEDS needed bolt cutters to open it in Mar-a-lago. https://t.co/rLaSQVvXCS — 🥞Pancakez King👑 🇺🇸 (@PancakezKing) January 21, 2023

Biden has said he has “no regrets” over how the situation has been handled, so he probably won’t mind a few memes about this:

pic.twitter.com/GtISoaqkXY — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) January 21, 2023

LOL!

Where in the world is this story headed?

***

***

