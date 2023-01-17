Pour one out for Karine Jean-Pierre, folks. The White House press secretary has really been put through the ringer since taking over from Jen Psaki, who looked competent and well spoken in comparison.

And now, with all the recent business about Joe Biden taking classified documents from his time as vice president and storing them in his private office and his garage, the screws have been turned tighter than ever on poor Karine. The screws have been turned so tightly, in fact, that nary a molecule of precious oxygen can get to her brain, and now, her memory is becoming downright Bidenesque.

Have a look:

ABC's @CeciliaVega: "On Friday, you stood here…and were asked about…documents…18x's. At that point, [Biden's] lawyers had found these…additional pages…Did you not know…or are you being directed…to not be forthcoming on this issue?" KJP: "I have been forthcoming" pic.twitter.com/cptBw8ANcG — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 17, 2023

This isn’t just bad, guys; it’s brutal.

ABC's @CeciliaVega: "But we had that statement, so we knew what was in it. But you also knew–" KJP: "Exactly." Vega: "–did you not know that more documents had been found?" KJP: "I'm telling you–I just answered the question…I was repeating what…we had at that time." pic.twitter.com/l6sViQ0RML — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 17, 2023

ABC's @CeciliaVega: "Does President Biden have confidence in the way his team is handling this w/this trickle out of information & the documents being found day after day? KJP: "I can tell you this. The President has confidence…[He] & his team rightfully took action" pic.twitter.com/zynDNBYExJ — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 17, 2023

Narrator: No, they most definitely did not.

ABC's @CeciliaVega: "Can you just describe his mood to us & the conversations you've had…on this issue? KJP: "His mood has been very clear….I traveled w/him this weekend, he wants to make sure that he's continuing & we are continuing to deliver for the American people" pic.twitter.com/njzM2AuYvb — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 17, 2023

Karine Jean-Pierre is indeed delivering for the American people. Unfortunately, what she’s delivering is truckloads of BS.

CBS's @Weijia Jiang: "On Friday, did you or did you not know about the additional five pages?" KJP: "I already–I literally just answered that question." Jiang: "But I missed it, so is it yes or no?" KJP: "You are not too far sitting next to her, so I was very clear." pic.twitter.com/DAiYw6iW9U — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 17, 2023

CBS's @Weijia Jiang: "But I'm asking: Did you know?" KJP: "No, I did not know. I'm saying I had the information. I actually said this to Cecilia, I said I had the information that you all had at the time…This is why we are trying to be very prudent". pic.twitter.com/N3gSih4YvK — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 17, 2023

CBS's @Weijia Jiang: "When did you learn about the documents found at the Penn Center in November, and in Wilmington in December? KJP: "When your team was doing a story on it b/c I was also asked a similar question…if our team has been engaged on this & I've been very clear" pic.twitter.com/OBvhBLo0yQ — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 17, 2023

She learned about it on the news!

CBS's @Weijia Jiang to KJP: "You've repeatedly emphasized the need as you did today for independence…of the…investigation…I wonder why did the WH counsel go to Wilmington to facilitate the handing over of documents to the DOJ? How is that separating the WH from…DOJ?" pic.twitter.com/OpjVp3LB8T — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 17, 2023

CBS's @Weijia: "It's related to something…you keep telling us, which is how much it is important…to separate…from the DOJ's investigation. But the WH counsel was the one to…facilitate the documents, to look for [them]" KJP: "Again, they have been working very closely" pic.twitter.com/W8geZw0uNW — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 17, 2023

The White House and DOJ “working very closely” is part of the problem, Karine.

CBS's @Weijia Jiang: "[A WH official] said that the WH would fully cooperate with the investigation. Does that mean that President Biden is willing to be interviewed if called?" KJP: "I'm just not going to — you're asking a question that should go to the WH counsel's office" pic.twitter.com/KRjlKqQ4yS — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 17, 2023

Shorter Karine Jean-Pierre: “Stop asking me all these damn questions! It’s not my job to answer your questions!”

Karine Jean-Pierre: "Look. Guys. You guys can ask me 100 times. 200 times if you wish. I'm going to keep saying the same thing … we're just going to try to move on here and we're going to move on." — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) January 17, 2023

Oh, she moved on, all right. She moved right the eff on outta there:

Reporter: "You told us, Karine, SIX times [the search for classified documents was complete]. That turned out to be false. Are you sorry about that?" Jean-Pierre: "I'll see you tomorrow. Come talk to me! I'll see you tomorrow." pic.twitter.com/YsbKgGaLIS — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) January 17, 2023

How many hours of intensive therapy per week do you think she’ll require in order to come out of this job on the other side? Are there even enough hours in the week?

KJP is cracking !!!! 😱 — MIKE G (@Rooferman6218) January 17, 2023

Oh, she cracked a while ago. Now, she’s just straight-up crumbling.

***

***

