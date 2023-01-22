Ron Klain has announced he plans to resign in from the Biden administration in the coming weeks.

Sounds a lot like rats jumping off a sinking ship to us BUT Monica Crowley had a different take that actually makes a lot of sense.

Biden’s Chief of Staff and longtime aide Ron Klain plans to resign. As we’ve been saying: they want Biden gone. — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) January 21, 2023

Everyone can see it but Biden … well, and his lemming-like followers.

The average tenure for a White House chief of staff is a little more than 18 months — Minister of Silly Walks 🌊 (@TrumpZombieCult) January 21, 2023

Wasn’t Trump on his seventh chief of staff by year three? — Chris Wagnon (@Wags_16) January 22, 2023

Awww yes, there’s the ‘but Trump’ we’ve come to expect.

Not to confuse the issue with facts or anything…https://t.co/f6bcMCzjpo. Length of time Chiefs of Staff have stayed in Office. — Julia diLiberti (@juliadiliberti) January 21, 2023

Two years into trump admin. he had lost 3 chiefs of staff. — BlueSC (@BlueSC15) January 22, 2023

Ok princess. Klein has always said he was leaving after mid terms. — RJ Nesro (@rojaq300) January 21, 2023

Princess.

Classy.

How many Scaramucci’s did he last? — Anthony Santori (@GamecockTony) January 22, 2023

You are broken. — BillWolff (@ProducerGuy1) January 21, 2023

Notice, nobody is really debating her, they’re just bringing up Trump and insulting her.

Typical.

Is that why Trump went through so many chiefs of staffs — Pat Bradley (@dwb2290) January 22, 2023

You come up this all by yourself or did you plagiarize it? — Rebel without a clue (@_beaustrachan) January 21, 2023

Dump went through 4 of em — JAYCEE4205 (@crowleyjoe3) January 21, 2023

Dump, oooh, so clever.

Wonder if they came up with that on their own.

We want you gone but here you are. — vlh (@valhan56) January 21, 2023

See what we mean?

***

Related:

Insane-o blue check accuses DeSantis of blocking students from reading about Black people and WOOF

Tweeps point and laugh as CNN guest lectures them NOT to call Antifa riots violent as they set fire to cars (watch)

‘Legacy’ blue-check ghoul DRAGGED after blaming the Right for horrific Monterey Park shooting

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership