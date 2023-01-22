A gunman opened fire in Monterey Park last night, killing ten and wounding at least ten. Interestingly enough, we did not see this report from the media at first, we saw it from this gentleman who made a great point.

How was this shooting not getting more coverage?

A gunman has murdered ten people and injured over a dozen others in Monterey Park, where tens of thousands of Asian American families had gathered to celebrate the Lunar New Year that day. He is still at large. This should be getting way more coverage in media. A terrible act. — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) January 22, 2023

For those who are unfamiliar, Monterey Park is a city in LA County that is majority AAPI. It's home of Asian American families, parents, grandparents, siblings, sons and daughters, aunts and uncles. All of whom were looking forward to celebrating the New Year this weekend. — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) January 22, 2023

I am shocked, saddened, angered, and heartbroken for the families who have been affected tonight. Please use the replies here to post more info as it comes out, as well as any verified fundraisers for the victims. I'd like to give what I can. — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) January 22, 2023

What he said.

A reporter from the LA Times chimed in:

We at @latimes have multiple reporters and a photographer at the scene and have for more than an hour. https://t.co/KzDb3jOnub — Erika D. Smith 🦅 (@Erika_D_Smith) January 22, 2023

From the LA Times:

Ten people were killed and at least 10 others were injured when a gunman opened fire at a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park on Saturday night, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. The mass shooting, one of California’s worst in recent memory, happened in the 100 block of West Garvey Avenue at around 10:22 p.m., sheriff’s Capt. Andrew Meyer told reporters Sunday morning. The shooting occurred about seven miles east of downtown Los Angeles. There was scant information on the suspect: Male and still at large. There is no known motive, nor a description of the shooter. “When officers arrived on scene, they observed numerous individuals, patrons … pouring out of the location, screaming. The officers made entry to the location and located additional victims,” Meyer said.

There is some media coverage this morning:

Here's what we know so far about the mass shooting in Monterey Park, CA. We're awaiting a news conference and will bring that live on https://t.co/X2GeFyXXCN pic.twitter.com/5b9Mq2r7jT — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) January 22, 2023

Interesting how there’s no description of the gunman just yet.

But don’t worry, our pals on the Left are already blaming Trump. No, really.

F**k Trump and the right for instigating this rise in anti-Asian hate.

SERIOUSLY?!

It’s not the Right that’s anti-Asian, Lacey. Oh, she shut down replies … which means people are just quote-tweeting the snot out of her.

It's always best to shut off replies when you accuse people who are not involved. And have no idea who the perp is. https://t.co/8sAgsWZEYc — The Only James Magelk (@TheMagelk) January 22, 2023

What in the cinnamon toast f*ck does this have to do with Trump? https://t.co/j6Rv0ylVoN — Colorado Native 007 (@CONative007) January 22, 2023

This has to stop !!!

This is one of the most ignorant tweets I have ever seen. https://t.co/1bOCxtIKCB — Phineas (@mad_dog1028) January 22, 2023

Yikes..stupid comes from everywhere this morning… https://t.co/f1f6eyXMuE — Told You So- LS 🇺🇸🔮💧💧💧 (@LSamFlorida) January 22, 2023

If only there were strict gun laws in….checks notes….California https://t.co/eWbkngfPKC — Madlaw (@madlaw1071) January 22, 2023

Right?

Holy cow.

I’m just gonna put this here in advance. It’s a risk, but I’m pretty confident. https://t.co/OBAtkYMxMd pic.twitter.com/PGdQYjlQFv — Godwin Meter (@GodwinMeter) January 22, 2023

We shall see.

This is the most recent presser (only presser?) that we’ve seen so far.

Watch.

5 1/2 hours after the deadly Monterey Park shooting, we are learning 10 people have died with an additional 10 being treated at local hospitals. The suspect remains at large. Watch as Capt. Andrew Meyer from LA County Sheriff homicide gives an update More: https://t.co/riwvwCKguC pic.twitter.com/BVBsqKaSYg — KCAL News (@CBSLA) January 22, 2023

Why is there no description of the suspect? If this gunman is at large how can people be aware? Be prepared? And there’s another incident?

Stay tuned.

