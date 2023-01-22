A gunman opened fire in Monterey Park last night, killing ten and wounding at least ten. Interestingly enough, we did not see this report from the media at first, we saw it from this gentleman who made a great point.

How was this shooting not getting more coverage?

What he said.

A reporter from the LA Times chimed in:

From the LA Times:

Ten people were killed and at least 10 others were injured when a gunman opened fire at a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park on Saturday night, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

The mass shooting, one of California’s worst in recent memory, happened in the 100 block of West Garvey Avenue at around 10:22 p.m., sheriff’s Capt. Andrew Meyer told reporters Sunday morning. The shooting occurred about seven miles east of downtown Los Angeles.

There was scant information on the suspect: Male and still at large. There is no known motive, nor a description of the shooter.

“When officers arrived on scene, they observed numerous individuals, patrons … pouring out of the location, screaming. The officers made entry to the location and located additional victims,” Meyer said.

There is some media coverage this morning:

Interesting how there’s no description of the gunman just yet.

But don’t worry, our pals on the Left are already blaming Trump. No, really.

F**k Trump and the right for instigating this rise in anti-Asian hate.

SERIOUSLY?!

It’s not the Right that’s anti-Asian, Lacey. Oh, she shut down replies … which means people are just quote-tweeting the snot out of her.

Right?

Holy cow.

We shall see.

This is the most recent presser (only presser?) that we’ve seen so far.

Watch.

Why is there no description of the suspect? If this gunman is at large how can people be aware? Be prepared? And there’s another incident?

Stay tuned.

***

