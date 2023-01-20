Evil, powerful people hide behind ‘woke’. Don’t be fooled.

Sure, we make fun of ‘woke’ and have written many a story about how ridiculous and stupid the world of woke is, HOWEVER, Carol Roth made a really good point about woke and the actual ‘terrifying evil’ that hides behind it.

We’ll leave it to her since she said (wrote) it way better:

Woke is a lazy term that doesn’t communicate the seriousness and nefarious nature of many issues. ESG is not woke, it is the elite invoking business social credit to direct resources to their own priorities and advantage. That’s not woke, that’s terrifying and evil. — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) January 18, 2023

FYI, ESG is Environmental, social, and corporate governance and per Google, ESG is ‘a strategic framework for identifying, assessing, and addressing organizational objectives and activities ranging from the company’s carbon footprint and commitment to sustainability to its workplace culture and commitment to diversity and inclusion.’

Think about that for a minute.

Yup, scary stuff, right?

Communists and fascists always seize power by claiming to be progressing the causes of the people. — Why Is Everything Cold Harvest? (@KyleSouther1) January 18, 2023

Something like that. Communists like to pretend they’re doing something FOR THE PEOPLE when in reality they’re only really doing it for themselves. See the WEF.

I.e. woke We needed an umbrella term because "terrifying and evil" takes longer to type out and triggers the "laugh at the traditionalist" memetic — Christopher Wolf (@ChrisWolf1987) January 20, 2023

Plus, ‘terrifying and evil’ is a little clunky for t-shirts and bumper stickers.

Just sayin’.

Arguably it is driven by shareholder satisfaction. If I want to invest in tech, but as an investor I'd like to at least *feel* like I am combating forced Chinese labor or something, my shareholder satisfaction is increased by investing in Apple instead of Samsung. — Dark Brandon Perry (@BrandonPrry) January 18, 2023

So they feel better about buying from Apple which uses forced Chinese labor? What now?

Good point. ESG plays on wokeism and its sentiments, but is far more intentional & evil. — Rod Laurenz (@LaurenzRod) January 19, 2023

Far more intentional and evil.

Call ‘woke’ out for what it’s hiding.

***

Related:

John Harwood DRAGGED for rushing in to back up Media Matters tool blaming Repubs for debt crisis

Tucker Carlson’s DEEP-STATE dive on what happened with Nixon and the CIA a DAMNING must-watch

Kamala Harris’ terrible, no-good, very BAD speeches get WORSE with ‘how electricity works’ speech (watch)

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership