Ok, so full transparency here, folks. When this editor first came across Tucker’s segment on Nixon and the CIA and Biden it was like, ‘Break out the tinfoil here we go again’, BUT after watching it?

Whoa.

WHOA whoa.

So much whoa.

ALL the whoa.

He brings up a lot of good points and things we quite honestly didn’t even really know about.

Watch for yourselves:

This is so wild. pic.twitter.com/OrelUPJhb6 — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) January 20, 2023

Nixon … Trump … now Biden? Hrm.

Seriously, you can’t tell us you watched that and didn’t think to yourself, ‘Holy crap, he might be onto something.’

I would definitely be curious in researching this — Jeff Husak (@J_Husak) January 20, 2023

Truth is always wild, sending a ripple effect across the matrix. — TruthWarrior (@Lulukonen) January 20, 2023

Truth is often wilder than fiction.

Once you start looking at the details, you find that a lot of US (govt) history is exactly this. — D.M. Voan (@the_El_Daoud) January 20, 2023

As a big Nixon fan, I was happy to watch @TuckerCarlson

go into details on Nixon's impeachment. The template used to destroy Presidents ever since. Even MSNBC found 0 proof Nixon was in on it. https://t.co/v6tmBJO5BD — Joeybags (@joeybags201) January 20, 2023

Crazy stuff, especially if you’re a GenXer like this editor and have spent the majority of your life believing Nixon WAS a crook.

Right?

***

Related:

Kamala Harris’ terrible, no-good, very BAD speeches get WORSE with ‘how electricity works’ speech (watch)

LOL! A very cocky and SNIDE Alec Baldwin lost a bet, will have to clean this guy’s pool (screenshots)

Tucker Carlson BLISTERS the WEF elite as only he can in BRUTALLY hilarious segment (watch)

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.