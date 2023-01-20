Ok, so full transparency here, folks. When this editor first came across Tucker’s segment on Nixon and the CIA and Biden it was like, ‘Break out the tinfoil here we go again’, BUT after watching it?

Whoa.

WHOA whoa.

So much whoa.

ALL the whoa.

He brings up a lot of good points and things we quite honestly didn’t even really know about.

Watch for yourselves:

Nixon … Trump … now Biden? Hrm.

Seriously, you can’t tell us you watched that and didn’t think to yourself, ‘Holy crap, he might be onto something.’

Truth is often wilder than fiction.

Crazy stuff, especially if you’re a GenXer like this editor and have spent the majority of your life believing Nixon WAS a crook.

Right?

