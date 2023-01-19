As Twitchy readers know, Alec Baldwin will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Halyna Hutchins. Hey, we were surprised BUT it looks like nobody was more surprised than Baldwin himself. Note, we had to grab screenshots since he’s locked down his Twitter account but LUCKILY our friends at Reddit were on top of this ‘story’.

Seem Baldwin owes this guy Mike Williams a pool cleaning.

Take a look:

Awww, wassamatta Alec?

Ya’ know, it’s hard to feel at all sorry for this guy. We didn’t before of course, but seeing how cocky he was about how he wouldn’t be charged? Yeah.

Adam, meet Karma. Karma, meet Adam.

We were able to find this Mike person on Twitter so yes, this is legit.

From June of 22:

Better than shooting you cinematographer — Mike Williams (@mwreyes) June 29, 2022

This is the best day ever. Come and get me. I’m waiting Alex. — Mike Williams (@mwreyes) June 29, 2022

Sadly, we can’t share Alec’s tweets because he’s locked down.

But screenshots never forget.

Just don’t let him try to “act” with a firearm in his presence. — Justine (@BruinJustine) July 1, 2022

The worst part about this is that @AlecBaldwin seems to imply that if he is not found guilty, then he didn't shoot her and now she's not dead. — UncleBob (@TheUncleBob) July 2, 2022

And now we know he WILL be charged.

It looks like Alec did try to come back and fight but the big tough guy deleted his tweets …

Perhaps. But I’ll be financing your films in a decade. — Mike Williams (@mwreyes) June 29, 2022

I’m mean, sure. But please check your prop guns first. — Mike Williams (@mwreyes) June 29, 2022

Oof. This one has to STING.

A lot.

Couldn’t happen to a more deserving a-hole.

***

