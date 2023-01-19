As Twitchy readers know, Alec Baldwin will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Halyna Hutchins. Hey, we were surprised BUT it looks like nobody was more surprised than Baldwin himself. Note, we had to grab screenshots since he’s locked down his Twitter account but LUCKILY our friends at Reddit were on top of this ‘story’.

Seem Baldwin owes this guy Mike Williams a pool cleaning.

Take a look:

Awww, wassamatta Alec?

Ya’ know, it’s hard to feel at all sorry for this guy. We didn’t before of course, but seeing how cocky he was about how he wouldn’t be charged? Yeah.

Adam, meet Karma. Karma, meet Adam.

We were able to find this Mike person on Twitter so yes, this is legit.

From June of 22:

Trending

Sadly, we can’t share Alec’s tweets because he’s locked down.

But screenshots never forget.

And now we know he WILL be charged.

It looks like Alec did try to come back and fight but the big tough guy deleted his tweets …

Oof. This one has to STING.

A lot.

Couldn’t happen to a more deserving a-hole.

***

***

