An adult telling children to sneak off and read adult books … ok groomer.

We are going to assume Stephen King really doesn’t know what the Hell he’s talking about here and what books are being ‘banned’ at school but this does not come across well, at all. And c’mon, books are not being BANNED, parents are just having a say in what their children do and don’t read at school. Sorry, not sorry, but a lot of parents don’t want their kids reading books on their sexual identity AT SCHOOL.

No matter how many times we try and explain this to people it seems to fall on deaf ears.

Or ignorant ones.

Hey, kids! It's your old buddy Steve King telling you that if they ban a book in your school, haul your ass to the nearest bookstore or library ASAP and find out what they don't want you to read. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 18, 2023

Creepy, right? Your old buddy Steve? Yeah. Just don’t.

Why are you encouraging kids to buy porn? — Sara Higdon (@SaraHigdon_) January 18, 2023

Hey, kids! Liberals hate conservative and libertarian authors. Read Ayn Rand's fiction; Milton Friedman and Frederic Bastiat's economic philosophies; and almost anything by Tom Clancy or Tom Wolfe. King's book are the equivalent of McDonald's cheeseburgers. Eat the steak. — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) January 19, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Does this include pornography? Because I’m pretty sure parents don’t want you telling their children to access pornographic material. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) January 18, 2023

I'm not sure Stephen understands how creepy this is, considering the materials that are being restricted are openly pornographic. — Nick Freitas (@NickForVA) January 18, 2023

Spoiler alert: it’s pornographic books for children. You’re in favor of that, Steve? — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) January 19, 2023

I bet you never read any of the books that are being banned. And again, just like the jab, you continue to promote things you know nothing about merely cause you skim the headlines on your tv. Stay away from the kids. Real life ain’t a fiction book. — Scott Fishman (@ScottFishman) January 18, 2023

It's mostly gay porn targeted at an audience of 7-year-olds, so I think most sane people will get why it doesn't belong in a school if they take your advice. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) January 19, 2023

Book doesn't really sound banned then, just not chosen by a particular school to be taught? — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) January 18, 2023

But Steve is their buddy and stuff!

Can you cite a single book ban anywhere in the United States? Or do you not actually understand the definition of “ban”? — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 18, 2023

Hey Steve, this is exactly how it works. If you would like to expose your child to sexually explicit material, go to the bookstore and do it yourself. There’s no reason that stuff should be available without parental consent in a school. I’m glad we agree. Have a great day. — Kevin Dalton (@KevinForBOS) January 18, 2023

Meep.

