An adult telling children to sneak off and read adult books … ok groomer.

We are going to assume Stephen King really doesn’t know what the Hell he’s talking about here and what books are being ‘banned’ at school but this does not come across well, at all. And c’mon, books are not being BANNED, parents are just having a say in what their children do and don’t read at school. Sorry, not sorry, but a lot of parents don’t want their kids reading books on their sexual identity AT SCHOOL.

No matter how many times we try and explain this to people it seems to fall on deaf ears.

Or ignorant ones.

Creepy, right? Your old buddy Steve? Yeah. Just don’t.

