We lost track of the number of white Lefties who used MLK Day to trash the Right and push their own agendas and narratives … and the other white Lefties cheering them on. We’d be embarrassed for them if we weren’t so busy pointing and laughing.

Take John Fugelsang, for example. John is a HUGE fan of Twitchy, having called us and we quote, ‘a profoundly amoral attack site.’ For the record, holding people accountable for what they tweet isn’t ‘attacking’ them, John Boy.

It all started here.

I have a dream that people might remember that MLK was completely anti-war and fought for labor rights as much as civil rights.#MLKDay — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) January 16, 2023

Now John WOULDN’T be wrong if he didn’t say ‘as much as civil rights.’ MLK did fight for labor rights but to claim he did so as much as civil rights?

Yeah, no.

As much as civil rights? No, not really https://t.co/z0SxRH23Pe — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) January 17, 2023

Guess how this went?

By 1968 he was. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) January 17, 2023

Ummm …

You could update just admit you were wrong… — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) January 17, 2023

Psh, we all know he won’t do that.

Watch what he did instead.

He died in Memphis bc he was there for a garbage worker's strike. Where was Barack Obama born, please? — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) January 17, 2023

WHERE WAS OBAMA BORN?

Dude.

Guess we know he can’t really defend his statement or back it up with facts.

Again, it’s okay to admit you’re wrong sometimes, ya weirdo “Where was Barack Obama born, please?” What a weird non-sequitur… why are you bringing up doubts about his birthplace first raised by the Hillary Clinton campaign? Anyway, Hawaii, IIRC — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) January 17, 2023

Because people who have no real argument often turn to non-sequiturs.

Excellent word for what John did.

And continued to do.

Oh I wanted to see if you valued Donald Trump's racism and lies over truth. You realize Hillary Clinton never once spread that lie; but Trump spread it, hundreds of times, with no evidence, before lying that she had started it? Shall we assume that never bothered you? — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) January 17, 2023

Sigh.

See what we mean?

From The Hill:

Patti Solis Doyle, who was Hillary’s campaign manager until the Iowa caucuses in 2008, admitted first in a tweet and second in a CNN interview that a Hillary staffer first spread the birther issue. While the staffer was fired, the termination happened after the cat was let out of the bag. Patient Zero, thus, was a member of Team Hillary. The final point was that Trump continued to milk birtherism even after the President released his birth certificate. Again, factually incorrect. Yes, Trump had posted some colorful tweets about the issue but it was clear the issue was dead and gone. In fact, once Trump announced his candidacy, he routinely refused to address the topic in interviews. When baited, he would refuse to answer the question. Ironically, this spurred media condemnation, too. It was the media, not Trump, who kept birtherism on life support.

It was worth a Google.

It was not racist to suspect that what Obama’s own agency said was true https://t.co/8CxFXGwk89 I think it’s clear the agency screwed up, but it wasn’t racist to suspect otherwise And I said the Hillary Clinton *campaign,* not Hillary herself. https://t.co/jnhx5kmBLh — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) January 17, 2023

Ding ding ding.

Btw, if you voted for Biden (and I feel pretty confident you did), you voted for a the most explicitly racist president in my lifetime (50 years). Like here he suggests no white person is poor and no non-white is rich https://t.co/R9RR5gyYFp — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) January 17, 2023

Biden is a man who has grown and evolved and *apologized* and was picked as VP by the 1st black POTUS. But I'm not a Dem and have no trouble calling out 1970s Biden. Trump is a white man proud to have learned nothing.

His racist 2016 lies were acceptable to you & still are. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) January 17, 2023

Ever notice when they catch Democrats lying they claim they evolved? See Obama on gay marriage …

“Biden is a man who has grown and evolved” it was 2019. He also said during his campaign that if you had trouble figuring out you should vote for him you aren’t black. “picked as VP by the 1st black POTUS” You’re about to say some of his best friends are black, aren’t you? — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) January 17, 2023

“have no trouble calling out 1970s Biden.” What about 2019, 2020 Biden? “[Trump’s] racist 2016 lie” What 2016 lie? IIRC he didn’t claim Obama was foreign born by then. (And it’s not a lie to be honestly wrong) — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) January 17, 2023

It was always a lie. There was always the 1961 Hawaii newspaper. It was always racist. He’s never demanded or politely request a white man prove he’s from here. It never bothered you. But hey – you didn’t know Dr King was a labor activist either. Have a great day. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) January 17, 2023

Yeah, run away, John.

You lost.

“It was always a lie. There was always the 1961 Hawaii newspaper.” You know newspapers don’t actually investigate birth announcements, right? So I don’t know why you think no rational person could doubt it… given what his own agency wrote! pic.twitter.com/Gtwof6enXC — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) January 17, 2023

“He’s never demanded or politely request a white man prove he’s from here.” Based on what? You know of every interaction he ever had? “But hey – you didn’t know Dr King was a labor activist either.” Except I always acknowledged it. I just disputed your claim that… — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) January 17, 2023

…it was an equal time thing with his civil rights activism. Look at my original tweet. I didn’t say he didn’t advocate for labor at all. I just said it was not as much as he did for civil rights. And that started your weird hissy fit https://t.co/GbEKsh5qWG — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) January 17, 2023

John is good at starting weird hissy fits.

One could say he’s almost made a career out of it.

***

***

