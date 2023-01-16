Robert Reich was SO CLOSE with this tweet about Moderna … he ALMOST had it figured out but then he went down the stupid road and lost his way. It’s not just corporate greed, Bob, it’s a government-supported monopoly that not only created tremendous wealth for a handful of people but tremendous power as well.

But he just can’t seem to accept that his pals in the government are bad people.

As we said, SO close.

Moderna is planning to charge $130 for its COVID vaccine, but the vaccine only costs $2.85 to make. Meanwhile, over the last two years, the company made over $19 billion in profits off the vaccine. Folks, this is what corporate greed looks like. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) January 15, 2023

Yet so far.

Robert, you don’t get to have your cake and eat it too. pic.twitter.com/4so3yqm0LB — Addison Smith (@AddisonSmithOAN) January 16, 2023

OOF.

Hey, Bob did his part to make sure Moderna got paid.

Like a good little serf.

And you've been helping them with free marketing. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 16, 2023

And he didn’t even really realize it.

That’s gotta sting.

So, this works out to about $10,000 per life saved. You are saying that is too high a price to pay to save a life? What number do you think is appropriate? — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 16, 2023

No. This is what covering your ass looks like. They need to pay for the lawsuits somehow. — Merianne Jensen (@MerianneJensen) January 16, 2023

Ahem.

No, this is what a government and media assisted, mass medical genocide looks like. Imagine seeing nothing but people dropping dead for no reason because of this vax, and the thing you’re maddest about…is how much it’s going to cost you? — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) January 15, 2023

What did you think this would lead to? Welcome to the Pharma-corporatocracy that you helped create. pic.twitter.com/k327ZbIuDJ — John Odermatt (@JohnOdermatt) January 16, 2023

Corporate greed our foot.

This is what a government created monopoly looks like. — Jon Miltimore (@miltimore79) January 15, 2023

Bobby helped them with their greed, just sayin’.

Lol wait. Is big pharma bad again? I thought they were these benevolent do-gooders who would never rush a product to market or cut corners with testing because they would never engage in such unethical practices. 😂😂 — Matt Antar (@mantarnyc) January 15, 2023

This is very easy to accomplish when there are government vaccine mandates in place. — MarkHyman (@MarkHyman) January 15, 2023

The government you support enforces the patent law that makes this possible. — Voluntaryist (@OnomyAlex) January 15, 2023

Oh, we’re back to hating big pharma again? — Woke ‘r Not (@wokernot) January 16, 2023

Guess so.

You and alike you became their best sell people. I’m not sure why are you complaining about their raking billions now? — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) January 16, 2023

This is what government making something “free” looks like. — Eddie Scarry (@eScarry) January 15, 2023

How do they make money if the vaccine is free? — Maze (@mazemoore) January 16, 2023

Nothing is ever ‘free’.

Especially when the government is involved.

Think Bobby has figured it out yet?

Yeah, us either.

