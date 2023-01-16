Ok you guys, this World Economic Forum (WEF) stuff is freakin’ scary.

Honestly, looking at Michael Shellenberger’s thread about the WEF, Schwab, and Davos it’s like a dystopian novel that is coming to fruition. But of course, if you believe any of this you’re a total nutball conspiracy theorist, white supremacist Nazi or something so DON’T BELIEVE YOU’RE LYING EYES.

Our lying eyes are open … especially after reading this:

The World Economic Forum's Davos summit starts tomorrow. Its founder, Klaus Schwab, is one of the most influential men alive. He even participated in the G-20 summit of world leaders last November. Why is that? And who, exactly, is Klaus Schwab?https://t.co/wSSU4N24go — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) January 16, 2023

Even his name sounds like a villain.

Klaus Schwab.

Keep going.

The World Economic Forum is fighting back against those who say it and its founder are seeking global domination through a “great reset” aimed at stripping the masses of their private property, de-industrializing the economy, and making everybody eat bugs. — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) January 16, 2023

“‘Own nothing, be happy’ — you might have heard the phrase,” wrote a WEF spokesperson last August. “It started life as a screenshot, culled from the Internet by an anonymous anti-semitic account on the image board 4chan. ‘Own nothing, be happy – The Jew World Order 2030’…" — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) January 16, 2023

… culled from the Internet by an anonymous anti-semitic account on 4chan.

Right.

But what WEF's spokesperson claimed was inaccurate. The phrase, “Own nothing, be happy,” hadn’t originated on 4chan; it originated on WEF’s own website. “Welcome to 2030,” read the article by a Danish MP, “I own nothing, have no privacy, and life has never been better.” pic.twitter.com/RX9pFuftw7 — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) January 16, 2023

What do you know?

They were lying.

WE’RE SHOCKED.

But WEF can hardly be said to be a conspiracy. Davos is one of the most heavily publicized events in the world. Every conference, including this year’s, results in hundreds of articles about the world leaders, celebrities, and billionaires who attend the conference. — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) January 16, 2023

The elitist of the elite.

Again, all of this reads like some really bad sci-fi movie.

This year’s 700-plus attendees will include heads of state, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and CEOs, including Larry Fink from Blackrock. — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) January 16, 2023

Blackrock.

Yeah, that’s not good.

But WEF has proven to be highly secretive, even as it urges corporations to disclose more infor. When Public asked WEF how Klaus Schwab Foundation invests its assets, a spokesperson told us, “Swiss law does not require financial reporting for foundations.” — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) January 16, 2023

How convenient.

WEF says its wealth is managed by an internal Investment Committee that seeks to incorporate “environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria in its investment strategy to manage the foundation’s long-term strategic reserves.” — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) January 16, 2023

Sure it does.

Still, WEF doesn’t engage in even the minimal amount of transparency through public disclosure that it constantly preaches to corporations and philanthropies. — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) January 16, 2023

And if you dare question them you’re an anti-Semite.

WEF’s 2021 annual report also touts a relationship with an unnamed hedge fund and a portfolio of assets that includes Swiss equities, Swiss bonds, global equities, and precious metals that is in part managed by Al Gore’s Generation Investment Management. — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) January 16, 2023

AL GORE.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Man, this just get worse and worse.

Meanwhile, Schwab has become, without question, one of the most influential men alive. It wasn’t the head of Aspen Institute or even the Secretary-General of the United that was hobnobbing with G-20 world leaders in Indonesia last November. pic.twitter.com/WCUYZqp1ZO — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) January 16, 2023

He makes our skin crawl.

It was Schwab. Photos and videos from the event show Schwab palling around with the Prime Ministers of Britain, Canada, and New Zealand. Why is that? What, exactly, are Schwab and WEF up to, and why? Read the scoop from @izakaminska & me at Public!https://t.co/wSSU4N24go — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) January 16, 2023

Whatever they’re up to, it doesn’t sound like it’s good.

It even gave Elon Musk ‘the willies’.

I guess there’s value to having a mixed government & commercial forum of some kind. WEF does kinda give me the willies though, but I’m sure everything is fine 👀. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 16, 2023

Yeah, totally fine.

Wow.

But there’s no way they’re trying to cull the herd and stuff. Nope.

*cough cough*

He is the real James Bond world villain. — Stop the invasion! (@2_davos) January 16, 2023

It’s nothing to worry about. Just a group of unelected big corp/gov elites who believe they should rule over 7 billion people. — Brett Craig (@bac37) January 16, 2023

Sure, nothing to see there.

Meep.

***

***

