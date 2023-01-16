Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee.
You guys remember her, right? It’s been a long time since we last wrote about her (so long in fact we no longer even had a picture of her in our media library) but lucky us, she’s said/done something stupid enough to make our radar.
Seems she wants to make it illegal to criticize non-white people.
No, we’re not making that up.
She thinks criticism leads to white supremacy. Or something.
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee has introduced a House Bill to criminalize “conspiracy to commit white supremacy,” which includes any criticism of non-white people that influences (such as something published or said online) someone who commits a hate crime. https://t.co/QD93bVJmA9 pic.twitter.com/ROwLtvYIha
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 15, 2023
So she wants the government to control what we say and/or write claiming it will somehow stop hate crime? What? But it’s ok to commit hate crimes against white people?
*sigh*
Umm … does the First Amendment ring any bells for this dingbat? We’re guessing no, it does not.
Who wants to tell her about the First Amendment? https://t.co/FF0QUQsBg6
— Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) January 16, 2023
Just sayin’.
She is literally a Communist totalitarian. #Orwellian
— Jim Pfaff (@jimpfaff) January 15, 2023
Sure reads that way.
We should have a no reps with IQs under 80 law but we don’t and here we are…
— Paul Hookem 🇺🇸 (@PaulHook_em) January 15, 2023
IQ test and a Civics test.
Is that too much to ask?!
So much for diversity, equity, and inclusion. Am I still allowed to utilize an emoji that resembles my natural skin color? 🤦🏼
— Michael Hisey (@HiseyMichael) January 15, 2023
Had she introduced this in the previous Congress when the Donks had a majority in the House? What happened to it? If she is just introducing it now, then it's obviously a PR stunt, not a serious attempt at legislating.
— Robert A. Hahn (@Robert_A_Hahn) January 16, 2023
Should this kind of bill be prohibited? I think so. It harms political discussion and presentation of results. Not to mention it is unconstitutional and that’s the end of the question.
— Phil Pedrosa (@TheRealPedrosa) January 16, 2023
— Go Bills (@ebk_ritv) January 15, 2023
We made this same exact face.
For more evidence on who the actual racists are…
— Glacier's Still Here (@Mark__Romaine) January 16, 2023
Because no one but white folks can really hate……
— Kit Brenan (@BrenanKit) January 16, 2023
Ok so we’re all responsible for other people’s actions. Got it.
— Oh No Its Lolo (@LondonBritches) January 16, 2023
Boy have I gotta long list of people who ain’t gonna like that bill if its consequences are applied across-the-board. pic.twitter.com/U6npfUcEdb
— Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) January 16, 2023
True story.
The First Amendment is really difficult when you're as absolutely stupid as Rep. Lee.
— President Doctor (@LDreeniatnuom) January 15, 2023
Maybe if we somehow found someone who speaks Dumba*s who could explain it to her?
Hey, we’re givers.
