Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee.

You guys remember her, right? It’s been a long time since we last wrote about her (so long in fact we no longer even had a picture of her in our media library) but lucky us, she’s said/done something stupid enough to make our radar.

Seems she wants to make it illegal to criticize non-white people.

No, we’re not making that up.

She thinks criticism leads to white supremacy. Or something.

So she wants the government to control what we say and/or write claiming it will somehow stop hate crime? What? But it’s ok to commit hate crimes against white people?

*sigh*

Umm … does the First Amendment ring any bells for this dingbat? We’re guessing no, it does not.

Just sayin’.

Sure reads that way.

IQ test and a Civics test.

Is that too much to ask?!

We made this same exact face.

True story.

Maybe if we somehow found someone who speaks Dumba*s who could explain it to her?

Hey, we’re givers.

