Matt Taibbi has been one of the main journalists exposing Twitter and the federal government as working together to control narratives that influence what people know, understand, believe, and ultimately, even influence them politically. Part of this story has been the absolute lie of the Russian collusion hoax which we now know the Clinton Campaign created basically out of thin air.

Social media, traditional media, and all the cogs that make these things work fell in line and helped push the story as well.

And of course, Taibbi is exposing them all so they’re trying to destroy his character while claiming his story exposing the lies behind RussiaGate is a ‘right-wing’ trope. Luckily, Taibbi is fighting back … big time.

For those who continue to insist exposing the lie of Russiagate is a “right-wing” trope, here’s Jacobin reporting on the recent NYU study that of coure was largely ignored: https://t.co/1ath27miDY — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) January 15, 2023

Jacobin.

Totally right-wing.

HA HA HA HA HA

Keep going, Taibbi was taking zero prisoners:

Nunes didn’t “go after them” during this story. He wrote a classified memo and in early 2018 was accused – by elected officials @AdamSchiff, @SenFeinstein, and @SenBlumenthal – of benefiting from Russian bots boosting @ReleaseTheMemo. The emails show the accusations were wrong. https://t.co/W8gzMHTyNN — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) January 15, 2023

So Schiff, Feinstein, and Blumenthal lied. Gosh, we’re shocked … SHOCKED!

This has nothing to do with the politics of Nunes. It’s strictly about whether or not there were Russian bots boosting #ReleaseTheMemo. The emails show elected officials made these claims despite being told about the lack of evidence. What is there to discuss? https://t.co/W8gzMHU6Dl — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) January 15, 2023

But … TRUUUUUUUUMP.

They cannot deal with the truth.

Hey, the truth hurts when you’re a lying, hypocritical doosher.

This is hilarious. One of the main players in the last attempt to remove a President, the Mueller investigation, now seems dissatisfied with the current figurehead. Feels like the USSR, circa maybe 1983? https://t.co/DAPquNA4Tb — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) January 15, 2023

Weissman.

It is pretty hilarious, in a sad, pathetic, and embarrassing way.

OH, our fave is when he decimated Seth Abramson.

Here's you in 2018 saying the idea the FBI needed the Steele report at all to seek FISA authority is "literally laughable." Here's the Inspector General saying the Steele Dossier played a "central and essential role" in the FBI decision to seek a FISA order. Can keep going… https://t.co/bKLAhHKW7W pic.twitter.com/W0OdxDbmB1 — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) January 16, 2023

Considering Abramson is a gold medalist in writing really long-winded, boring-ass threads nobody cares about we have no doubt Taibbi could find more.

Horowitz is clear the FBI didn't feel they could argue probable cause for a FISA order – which Seth said only required the "lowest level of proof" – until they got Steele's reports, which got them "over the line." FBI relied "heavily, but not entirely" on the bogus dossier. https://t.co/xO8uQk32ui pic.twitter.com/Fpc6r3CtkE — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) January 16, 2023

The louder his critics screech and yell the TRUER you know Taibbi’s stories have been.

And will be.

Stay tuned.

***

Related:

BUSTED! Andy Ngô BLASTS Adam Schiff for trying to exploit Keenan Anderson video to rile up anti-police rhetoric

Konstantin Kisin absolutely positively OWNS ‘woke’ youth fighting #climatechange and BOOYAH (watch)

Ted Lieu suggesting people oppose fake news by watching outlets like MSNBC goes SOOO wrong

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!