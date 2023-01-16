Gosh, it’s like Adam Schiff is trying to ‘deflect’ here … wonder why.

Probably has nothing to do with how prominent his name is in the news now that he’s been kicked off his committees AND we know he was working to silence any and all media that was critical of Democrats, Biden, and pushing back against the Russia hoax thanks to the Twitter Files.

If anyone needs a new ‘news cycle’ it’s this lump of awful:

We must not look away. And we must not shrink from the need for justice for Keenan Anderson. Police must never respond with such force to a potential mental health crisis. Resources and care are the answer. Accountability must be transparent and swift.pic.twitter.com/6WQ4ZhkiBK — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) January 16, 2023

Seems Schiffty Schiff left some details and context out.

Gosh, we’re shocked.

It’s not like he’s done this sort of thing before.

Ahem.

Andy Ngô was good enough to fact-check him:

You tweeted out a deceptively edited video clip that removes crucial context around this tragic incident. Full release from the LAPD (includes multiple camera angles and body camera footage): https://t.co/9a1yBSj3FQ https://t.co/ihsCxyfD37 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) January 16, 2023

Schiff is just a bad man.

We can call him names and joke about how gifs of him come up when you search ‘pencil neck’ but the reality of Schiff is he is truly just a bad, bad person.

Being that he's a politician, @RepAdamSchiff can't help but lie… I mean follow the accepted narrative. It's just what he does. It comes naturally to him, like breathing. — ISMV Star Fortress (@StarFortress) January 16, 2023

It’s almost scary how easy it is for this guy to lie.

Probably because he’s never had to answer for the lies he’s spread … yet.

C’mon, House GOP. Don’t let us down.

Schiffty cobbling together another fake narrative, I see… — Domestic Skeptic (@Timothy09295156) January 16, 2023

It’s what he does best.

What, Adam Schiff being dishonest? No, that can't be! — somebody tell Elon I'm a bot (@blackdawn37) January 16, 2023

We were shocked as well.

The eyes are the window to the soul.

William Shakespeare pic.twitter.com/YeXi5qO72E — Daniel Glen Timms (@danielglentimms) January 16, 2023

Woof.

We all know this happens now. I need to question everything that comes out of the media now. Even the most basic truths. — August lawnstar (@ALawnstar) January 16, 2023

Just walking around my feed this morning and stepped in some Schiff…ewww — Bill Juftes (@BillJuftes) January 16, 2023

Well, he's Shifty Schiff, a lying scumbag DemocRAT, so………… — Joe Santagata (@JoeSanta96) January 16, 2023

Pretty sure that’s their new official title these days.

Pencilneck gonna pencil — Xanadu (@Asclepius____) January 16, 2023

Accurate

The full video reveals that the police gave the criminal every chance to resolve the situation peacefully. — 800m32 (@800m32) January 16, 2023

But THAT narrative isn’t helpful to Democrats, or to Schiff who is likely trying desperately to change the current news cycle from his being a lying, censoring doosh and Biden having taken so many classified documents we’ve lost count to the tried and true COPS ARE BAD, M’KAY cycle.

And yeah, that ain’t happening, Schiff For Brains.

***

