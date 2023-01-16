Gosh, it’s like Adam Schiff is trying to ‘deflect’ here … wonder why.

Probably has nothing to do with how prominent his name is in the news now that he’s been kicked off his committees AND we know he was working to silence any and all media that was critical of Democrats, Biden, and pushing back against the Russia hoax thanks to the Twitter Files.

If anyone needs a new ‘news cycle’ it’s this lump of awful:

Seems Schiffty Schiff left some details and context out.

Gosh, we’re shocked.

It’s not like he’s done this sort of thing before.

Ahem.

Andy Ngô was good enough to fact-check him:

Schiff is just a bad man.

Trending

We can call him names and joke about how gifs of him come up when you search ‘pencil neck’ but the reality of Schiff is he is truly just a bad, bad person.

It’s almost scary how easy it is for this guy to lie.

Probably because he’s never had to answer for the lies he’s spread … yet.

C’mon, House GOP. Don’t let us down.

It’s what he does best.

We were shocked as well.

Woof.

Pretty sure that’s their new official title these days.

Accurate

But THAT narrative isn’t helpful to Democrats, or to Schiff who is likely trying desperately to change the current news cycle from his being a lying, censoring doosh and Biden having taken so many classified documents we’ve lost count to the tried and true COPS ARE BAD, M’KAY cycle.

And yeah, that ain’t happening, Schiff For Brains.

***

