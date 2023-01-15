This is the first time we’ve come across Konstantin Kisin who is a Russian/British comedian/podcaster/speaker, etc. and wow … he really did a fantastic job of putting the woke youth in their place when it comes to climate change.

And it’s not just what he says, but how he says it.

Watch:

Brilliant speech addressed to our ‘woke’ youth fighting #climatechange by Konstantine Kisin. pic.twitter.com/mFS8w0t2ip — Brandon Taylor Moore (@LetsGoBrando45) January 14, 2023

And he’s absolutely right.

It is not Britain or America that are the problems … it’s India. China.

So woke youth shaking their woke little fists at us all demanding we stop using gas stoves and whining that we don’t drive enough electric vehicles is really just a lot of virtue-signaling nonsense. Ok, we knew that but seeing it put this calmly, rationally, and hilariously?

Boom.

Quite astoundingly good. Well said, @KonstantinKisin — Terry S (@itsterry) January 15, 2023

Fantastic! Well articulated, thoughtful, informative, respectful and 100% inclusive. 💪🇺🇸 — PiusX (@PiusXwest) January 15, 2023

And we all know how much our young woke friends care about being inclusive.

*snickers*

Cue the woke mob in 3 … 2 … 1

