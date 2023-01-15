Tell us you’re a Biden shill without telling us you’re a Biden shill. Oh, and a dumb one at that.

It’s been a while since we last wrote about Jim Acosta being a total turnip, without Trump for him to bellyache about in any sort of a meaningful way 24/7 he’s been pretty freakin’ irrelevant. Guess we should feel bad for the guy that so much of his career is based on his obsession with hating one politician.

Anywho …

By default, Acosta must be a total Biden fanboy.

And when you watch this clip he sure looks like one.

Watch.

Biden is too stupid to hide confidential docs.

K.

‘For many Republicans …’

Suppose when the choice is stupid or nefarious stupid isn’t as bad?

Trending

We thought for sure Acosta would be among those the network let go … but nope.

Not yet.

Sounds legit.

The timing is interesting.

True story.

Pass.

***

***

