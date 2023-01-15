Tell us you’re a Biden shill without telling us you’re a Biden shill. Oh, and a dumb one at that.
It’s been a while since we last wrote about Jim Acosta being a total turnip, without Trump for him to bellyache about in any sort of a meaningful way 24/7 he’s been pretty freakin’ irrelevant. Guess we should feel bad for the guy that so much of his career is based on his obsession with hating one politician.
Anywho …
By default, Acosta must be a total Biden fanboy.
And when you watch this clip he sure looks like one.
Watch.
If you've ever seen CNN before right this second you'll be wonderstruck at this clip/question. pic.twitter.com/C26eVdvrlD
— Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) January 14, 2023
Biden is too stupid to hide confidential docs.
K.
‘For many Republicans …’
Suppose when the choice is stupid or nefarious stupid isn’t as bad?
I never understood why CNN thought it would be convincing to fire a few of the most extreme Dem partisans to convince the GOP they were a fairer, less partisan network, while keeping the "reporter" who is the most loyal, overt pro-DNC spokesman in media, Jim @Acosta. https://t.co/qcpS4OVDeP
— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 15, 2023
We thought for sure Acosta would be among those the network let go … but nope.
Not yet.
Did Acosta just imply that the President is an inept idiot? Yikes.
— Holly Thornton (@beachmamax2) January 15, 2023
"Biden appears to be too mentally retarded to pull this kind of thing off. What's your take?"
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 14, 2023
Not like the real criminal mastermind: the guy who can’t pass a cognitive test or hold a glass of water.
— Damin Toell (@damintoell) January 14, 2023
Brandon is a corrupt self serving money grubbing liar 🤥. That is it.
— Mishalee (@Patriot27253605) January 14, 2023
Sounds legit.
Incredible they're now mentioning Bidens health
— Neil Fitzgerald (@NeilFitzUk) January 14, 2023
The timing is interesting.
True story.
Miserable dude. Imagine having to sit at a dinner with him and and Joy Reid.
— Ryan TreeFiddy v3 (@Ryan_TreeFiddy) January 15, 2023
Pass.
***
***
