Tell us you’re a Biden shill without telling us you’re a Biden shill. Oh, and a dumb one at that.

It’s been a while since we last wrote about Jim Acosta being a total turnip, without Trump for him to bellyache about in any sort of a meaningful way 24/7 he’s been pretty freakin’ irrelevant. Guess we should feel bad for the guy that so much of his career is based on his obsession with hating one politician.

Anywho …

By default, Acosta must be a total Biden fanboy.

And when you watch this clip he sure looks like one.

Watch.

If you've ever seen CNN before right this second you'll be wonderstruck at this clip/question. pic.twitter.com/C26eVdvrlD — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) January 14, 2023

Biden is too stupid to hide confidential docs.

K.

‘For many Republicans …’

Suppose when the choice is stupid or nefarious stupid isn’t as bad?

I never understood why CNN thought it would be convincing to fire a few of the most extreme Dem partisans to convince the GOP they were a fairer, less partisan network, while keeping the "reporter" who is the most loyal, overt pro-DNC spokesman in media, Jim @Acosta. https://t.co/qcpS4OVDeP — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 15, 2023

We thought for sure Acosta would be among those the network let go … but nope.

Not yet.

Did Acosta just imply that the President is an inept idiot? Yikes. — Holly Thornton (@beachmamax2) January 15, 2023

"Biden appears to be too mentally retarded to pull this kind of thing off. What's your take?" — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 14, 2023

Not like the real criminal mastermind: the guy who can’t pass a cognitive test or hold a glass of water. — Damin Toell (@damintoell) January 14, 2023

Brandon is a corrupt self serving money grubbing liar 🤥. That is it. — Mishalee (@Patriot27253605) January 14, 2023

Sounds legit.

Incredible they're now mentioning Bidens health — Neil Fitzgerald (@NeilFitzUk) January 14, 2023

The timing is interesting.

True story.

Miserable dude. Imagine having to sit at a dinner with him and and Joy Reid. — Ryan TreeFiddy v3 (@Ryan_TreeFiddy) January 15, 2023

Pass.

***

***

