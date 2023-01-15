The new owner of Miss Universe took to the stage in New Orleans to announce that from now on, women will run the organization.

And hey, that’s all well and good if that’s the direction he wants to take it in.

Yeah.

He.

Not sure how he can claim it’s run by women when you listen to him talk about how it will be run by women.

Watch:

Miss Universe’s new owner: “From now on, it’s gonna be ran by women” The new owner is a biological male pic.twitter.com/oBmHtV5oY8 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 15, 2023

If you say it will be run by women it SHOULD be run by women.

And sorry, but putting on a dress and wearing a bunch of makeup does not a woman make.

From Footwear news:

The Miss Universe pageant represents more than international beauty. Considered an outdated pageant by some critics, the pageant owner Anne Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip, a transgender businesswoman who purchased the organization for $20,000,000 last year, took to the stage tonight in New Orleans to share its new direction — a focus on female leaders who support philanthropic causes, and advocate for inclusion and diversity.

Alrighty then.

I hope she said it's going to be "run" by women. 😣 — MAGA – American Pitbull 🇺🇸 (@MelissaRNMBA) January 15, 2023

‘She’ didn’t.

Yeah, that bugged us too – that’s why we put the words in quotes so people wouldn’t think we screwed it up in the headline. True story.

It’s gonna be ran by wee men? pic.twitter.com/pdNRe5x2OF — Jason Jones (@jonesville) January 15, 2023

And now, we’re dead.

I am so done with this!

These men convey being a woman as simply a caricature. It’s beyond offensive -it’s misogyny plain and simple, and women need to rise up against this crap. Enough!

We are so much more than a costume! — Conservative Momma (@conmomma) January 15, 2023

Women are indeed much more than a costume.

Change the name to Miss Trans Universe. — PastLifeTherapyCenter.com | @DrThomasPaul | Peace (@PLTC_PastLives) January 15, 2023

The voice gave that away — Dan (@Dan_in_Hiding) January 15, 2023

You’d think women wouldn’t put up with such nonsense. — John J (@JohnJtheSane) January 15, 2023

You’d think.

And yet here we are.

***

