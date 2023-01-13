Oh look, David Hogg is doing his gun-grabbing thing. And he’s using numbers!

Or should we say he’s SPINNING numbers?

Wonder why David went so far back with his gun death numbers. Kidding, we know why.

If you Google this you see gun deaths in 2020 were 46k … it doesn’t seem like such a huge leap when you see it from year-to-year. Not to mention he fails to break out what these deaths look like, how many were suicides, and how many were tied to gang violence.

That gun-grabbers are consistently disingenuous in their arguments is just one of the reasons they fail so much and so often.

Looking at it like that, the number hardly budged at all.

Was David trying to debunk his own claim? Heh.

Oopsie.

This kid, sorry, young man, wouldn’t know honesty if it fell out of the sky, landed on his face, and started to wiggle.

Wow, when you look at it like THAT?

HAAAAA … we see what he did there.

Wouldn’t it be amazing if more people cared about the fentanyl coming across our open southern border? But GUNS!

Now now, they don’t want to talk about that either …

***

***

