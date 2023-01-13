Oh look, David Hogg is doing his gun-grabbing thing. And he’s using numbers!

Or should we say he’s SPINNING numbers?

In 2021 there were nearly 49,000 gun deaths. That’s almost 10,000 more than there were in 2018. This epidemic is not going away. It’s getting worse. — David Hogg ☮️ (@davidhogg111) January 13, 2023

Wonder why David went so far back with his gun death numbers. Kidding, we know why.

If you Google this you see gun deaths in 2020 were 46k … it doesn’t seem like such a huge leap when you see it from year-to-year. Not to mention he fails to break out what these deaths look like, how many were suicides, and how many were tied to gang violence.

That gun-grabbers are consistently disingenuous in their arguments is just one of the reasons they fail so much and so often.

Looking at it like that, the number hardly budged at all.

Was David trying to debunk his own claim? Heh.

Oopsie.

Grifter — Dave (@brian_dave_c) January 13, 2023

These numbers are a lie. Try being honest for once — Jim Jam (@pi_mij) January 13, 2023

This kid, sorry, young man, wouldn’t know honesty if it fell out of the sky, landed on his face, and started to wiggle.

David once again lumping all gun deaths in a singular stat. Shocker. You’re losing David, and you know it. — Johnny Silverhand (@MegaManX1984) January 13, 2023

Back out the suicides and what's the number down to? Addressing problems not the gun is how you reduce the mortalities, not by trampling on the rights of 335,849,610 other Americans. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) January 13, 2023

Violent crime during YOUR life is down over 20%. Violent crime during my life is down well over 50%. So unless all of these violent crimes are being committed with kitchen knives, you're wrong. But alas, you're not a fan of the actual truth. Just talking points. pic.twitter.com/KEmrS6oPcz — Mike (@AbolishApathy) January 13, 2023

Wow, when you look at it like THAT?

Ukraine doesn’t count — John Strandt (@Johnahawk) January 13, 2023

HAAAAA … we see what he did there.

More than half of them were classified as suicides. Gun regulation does little to stop that, especially regulation of the AR15 (the black scary gun). Don't really remember a time when someone committed suicide with an AR15, it's extremely rare. Explain Chi, NY, LA, etc. — Nick H (@Str8himalaya) January 13, 2023

According to the CDC in 2022, 72,745 people died from fentanyl. It is a fact that gun crimes follow drug crimes. How many of the gun deaths resulted from criminal activity? — Jeffrey Slotnick (@JASlotnick) January 13, 2023

Wouldn’t it be amazing if more people cared about the fentanyl coming across our open southern border? But GUNS!

You can thank defunding the police for that. That's why I conceal carry. — Adirondack Vanguard (@AdkVanguard) January 13, 2023

Now do vaccine deaths. — Tequila Jane (@TequilaJane3) January 13, 2023

Now now, they don’t want to talk about that either …

