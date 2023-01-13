Brit Hume is one of our favorites on Twitter mainly because when he makes a point he really MAKES it. Plus, we can’t help but hear it in his baritone, straight-laced voice. For example, his tweet pointing out how it’s actually Biden’s own fault that he’s being investigated for having confidential documents IN HIS GARAGE.

Perfect.

And he’s right.

It’s called karma, Biden. Have fun with that.

… Yet having set their hair on fire over Trump’s Mar A Lago papers …

Yup.

They don’t have a choice other than to treat this very seriously. Too bad we’re not seeing an FBI raid and hearing reports of them going through Jill’s close. On second thought, they probably do NOT want to go through Jill’s closet.

Plenty of ugly couches to look at in furniture stores.

If only Trump had put them on a private server in his bathroom or in a garage next to his Corvette, right?

No, it means he locked them in his garage where his degenerate son could get to them.

Yay.

All fair questions, none of which will be asked or answered because our media sucks and not in a good way.

Sorry, not sorry.

