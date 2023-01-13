Brit Hume is one of our favorites on Twitter mainly because when he makes a point he really MAKES it. Plus, we can’t help but hear it in his baritone, straight-laced voice. For example, his tweet pointing out how it’s actually Biden’s own fault that he’s being investigated for having confidential documents IN HIS GARAGE.

Perfect.

And he’s right.

The president and aides incessantly claim he takes classified documents "very seriously." But anyone of Biden's experience knows that classification marks are way overused. Yet having set their hair on fire over Trump's Mar A Lago papers, they now have to pretend otherwise. — Brit Hume (@brithume) January 12, 2023

It’s called karma, Biden. Have fun with that.

… Yet having set their hair on fire over Trump’s Mar A Lago papers …

Yup.

They don’t have a choice other than to treat this very seriously. Too bad we’re not seeing an FBI raid and hearing reports of them going through Jill’s close. On second thought, they probably do NOT want to go through Jill’s closet.

Plenty of ugly couches to look at in furniture stores.

Apparently your local public library has a better system for checking books and getting them returned than the federal government does with classified documents — Blackjack (me/myself/I) (@blackjack_hawk) January 12, 2023

Trump should have stored those classified documents on a private server, and had them automatically and insecurely forwarded to Anthony Weiner's computer. That would have been okay, just like it was with Hillary. — Ultra Mega Michael Litscher (@CursiveTongue) January 12, 2023

If only Trump had put them on a private server in his bathroom or in a garage next to his Corvette, right?

Like, what?

Does "takes classified documents very seriously" mean he's taking them home and not laughing? — OneMoreCorrespondent (@ABoleynGirl) January 12, 2023

No, it means he locked them in his garage where his degenerate son could get to them.

Yay.

In a country with a functioning press, he’d be toast. Somewhere, Nixon is green with envy. — Blondie (@ArchStanton59) January 12, 2023

Who authorized the former Vice President to take any classified documents back in 2017? Or was it earlier than 2017?

What was in those documents?

Why did he want those documents? — Jeff Kutschke (@KutschkeJeff) January 12, 2023

All fair questions, none of which will be asked or answered because our media sucks and not in a good way.

Sorry, not sorry.

