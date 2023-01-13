We have to laugh at the Biden Corvette thing, otherwise, we’ll never stop throwing up.

Luckily, Iowahawk was good enough to put together two tweets that not only make us laugh BUT mock Biden and everyone defending him in a perfect way.

According to the Constitution, the Corvette is now president — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) January 13, 2023

You know, things couldn’t get any worse under Biden’s Corvette. Heck, he even provided us a ‘fact sheet’ of our new president, and considering it’s GenX? We approve.

Quick fact sheet about Chevrolet "Chevy" Corvette, 47th President of the United States: Conceived in Detroit MI, born in St Louis MO

56 years old, first GenX to hold Oval Office

Height: 4'2"

Weight: 3,400 pounds — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) January 13, 2023

Might want to lose a few pounds though. Especially at that height.

*snicker*

The Corvette has been president since GM gave Alan Shepard the keys to one for having The Right Stuff. God Bless America! — Speaker RHAWWWWWRRRR! (@Crapplefratz) January 13, 2023

Party Affiliation: Gasoline — Speaker RHAWWWWWRRRR! (@Crapplefratz) January 13, 2023

Still no Taft. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 13, 2023

But will President Corvette release his taxes? — Insolent Puppy (@Insolent_Puppy) January 13, 2023

Fair question. One the firefighters in our media will surely be asking.

I would vote for the Corvette. — Howard Miller (@HowardM22578658) January 13, 2023

You buried the lede. This is our first Green-American POTUS! Yes we can! — Tee Wayne (@TeeWayn24026589) January 13, 2023

Ok, now we’re not so sure.

Dagnabbit.

Them’s the rules. — John J (@JohnJtheSane) January 13, 2023

We could do worse. — Mike the Grate (@mikethegratest) January 13, 2023

Good thing it wasn’t a Yugo — Jason-CardsFan (@JasonCardsFan) January 13, 2023

Don’t blame me, I voted for Thunderbird. — C. Foster (@CFosterKS) January 13, 2023

Heh.

***

Related:

Adam Schiff’s attempt to DRAG Republicans with laundry-list of LIES goes SO VERY VERY wrong

Unusual Whales RAINS on Biden’s ‘inflation has slowed’ parade with painful REALITY of #Bidenflation

Eric Swalwell shares logo’d ‘death threat’ blaming McCarthy’s lies and GOSH, it sounds familiar (listen)

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!