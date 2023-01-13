We have to laugh at the Biden Corvette thing, otherwise, we’ll never stop throwing up.

Luckily, Iowahawk was good enough to put together two tweets that not only make us laugh BUT mock Biden and everyone defending him in a perfect way.

You know, things couldn’t get any worse under Biden’s Corvette. Heck, he even provided us a ‘fact sheet’ of our new president, and considering it’s GenX? We approve.

Might want to lose a few pounds though. Especially at that height.

*snicker*

Trending

Fair question. One the firefighters in our media will surely be asking.

Ok, now we’re not so sure.

Dagnabbit.

Heh.

***

Related:

Adam Schiff’s attempt to DRAG Republicans with laundry-list of LIES goes SO VERY VERY wrong

Unusual Whales RAINS on Biden’s ‘inflation has slowed’ parade with painful REALITY of #Bidenflation

Eric Swalwell shares logo’d ‘death threat’ blaming McCarthy’s lies and GOSH, it sounds familiar (listen)

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bidenclassified documentsConstitutionCorvette