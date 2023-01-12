While Biden and the Democrats act like inflation is finally slowing, Unusual Whales was good enough to remind Americans what the cost of things really IS … and where that inflation ‘slowing’ is coming from.

Take a look:

We’re paying more to stay warm (cool), to get around, to eat at home or out, for our homes … so basically unless you’re in the market for a used car things really aren’t much better for you right now.

Yay.

Eggs … eggs are insane.

And bacon.

Bread.

You know, staples.

There ya’ go!

That’s the spirit!

Ugh, don’t get us started.

Right?! HA HA HA HA HA

From this editor’s dead cold hands … just sayin’.

Magic math.

Yup.

But don’t you dare believe your lying eyes.

***

***

