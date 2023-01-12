While Biden and the Democrats act like inflation is finally slowing, Unusual Whales was good enough to remind Americans what the cost of things really IS … and where that inflation ‘slowing’ is coming from.

Take a look:

Inflation price changes in the last year, per CPI report: Fuel oil: +41%

Gas utilities: +19.3%

Transportation: +14.6%

Electricity: +14.3%

Food at home: +11.8%

Food away from home: +8.3%

Shelter: +7.5%

CPI: +6.5%

New cars: +5.9%

Gas: -1.5%

Used cars: -8.8% — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) January 12, 2023

We’re paying more to stay warm (cool), to get around, to eat at home or out, for our homes … so basically unless you’re in the market for a used car things really aren’t much better for you right now.

Yay.

One of these evenings, I really need to dig into how they calculate the “Food at Home” inflation rate.

Prices from 2021 to 2022 Lettuce: .99ea – 1.25 = 26% Hamburger 80/20: 5.99lb – 6.99lb = 16.7% Eggs AA lrg: 1.99 – 2.99 = 50.2% Many more examples. Most food prices up >20% — ZachLark (@zachlark) January 12, 2023

Eggs … eggs are insane.

And bacon.

Bread.

You know, staples.

Good thing I eat used cars and drink gas. — Jason (@jasonistheshi) January 12, 2023

There ya’ go!

That’s the spirit!

My portfolio: – 70.8%

🤣😭🤣😭🤣😭🤣😭 — Bucca (@cbucca41) January 12, 2023

Ugh, don’t get us started.

Good thing we're getting rid of gas stoves 😤 — Multiple Income Dad💰➡️🕒 (@BednarikMatt) January 12, 2023

Right?! HA HA HA HA HA

From this editor’s dead cold hands … just sayin’.

With these numbers there is no way CPI is 6.5%. — RetireSensei (@tigerroarrs) January 12, 2023

Magic math.

So basically higher costs of living went up — Ekster (@ekstersun) January 12, 2023

Yup.

But don’t you dare believe your lying eyes.

***

