While Biden and the Democrats act like inflation is finally slowing, Unusual Whales was good enough to remind Americans what the cost of things really IS … and where that inflation ‘slowing’ is coming from.
Take a look:
Inflation price changes in the last year, per CPI report:
Fuel oil: +41%
Gas utilities: +19.3%
Transportation: +14.6%
Electricity: +14.3%
Food at home: +11.8%
Food away from home: +8.3%
Shelter: +7.5%
CPI: +6.5%
New cars: +5.9%
Gas: -1.5%
Used cars: -8.8%
— unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) January 12, 2023
We’re paying more to stay warm (cool), to get around, to eat at home or out, for our homes … so basically unless you’re in the market for a used car things really aren’t much better for you right now.
US CPI: 6.5%, est: 6.5%
US Core CPI: 5.7%, est: 5.7%, prev: 6%
CPI MoM: -0.1%, est: -0.1%https://t.co/E9SOE2vSsi
— unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) January 12, 2023
Yay.
One of these evenings, I really need to dig into how they calculate the “Food at Home” inflation rate.
Prices from 2021 to 2022
Lettuce: .99ea – 1.25 = 26%
Hamburger 80/20: 5.99lb – 6.99lb = 16.7%
Eggs AA lrg: 1.99 – 2.99 = 50.2%
Many more examples. Most food prices up >20%
— ZachLark (@zachlark) January 12, 2023
Eggs … eggs are insane.
And bacon.
Bread.
You know, staples.
— Tony D (@RealTonyD2) January 12, 2023
Good thing I eat used cars and drink gas.
— Jason (@jasonistheshi) January 12, 2023
There ya’ go!
That’s the spirit!
My portfolio: – 70.8%
🤣😭🤣😭🤣😭🤣😭
— Bucca (@cbucca41) January 12, 2023
Ugh, don’t get us started.
Good thing we're getting rid of gas stoves 😤
— Multiple Income Dad💰➡️🕒 (@BednarikMatt) January 12, 2023
Right?! HA HA HA HA HA
From this editor’s dead cold hands … just sayin’.
With these numbers there is no way CPI is 6.5%.
— RetireSensei (@tigerroarrs) January 12, 2023
Magic math.
So basically higher costs of living went up
— Ekster (@ekstersun) January 12, 2023
Yup.
But don’t you dare believe your lying eyes.
***
