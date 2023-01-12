As per usual with our pals in the media, they make any and all stories that could hurt a Democrat, especially Biden, about Republicans reacting to it. Focusing on it. POUNCING. SEIZING. The newest one is THRUSTING … which sounds like more fun that pouncing but we digress.

Take, for example, NYT’s Michael Schmidt trying to play the ‘nothing to see here’ card with the Hunter Biden story, spinning to make the entire article about how Republicans promote just this story.

NEW: Republicans promote one story about Hunter Biden. The real story is complex and very different in important ways but troubling nevertheless. w/@adamentous @ktbenner https://t.co/aXGO8rSowK — Michael S. Schmidt (@nytmike) January 11, 2023

Anytime someone claims something is complicated they are full of crap.

The truth isn’t complicated, folks.

It just never is.

In our reporting we found that the crimes that DOJ is considering charging Hunter with are far removed from the ones most aggressively promoted by Republicans. https://t.co/aXGO8rSowK — Michael S. Schmidt (@nytmike) January 11, 2023

Ummm, no they’re not.

HA HA HA HA

Nice try though, muchacho.

When will the NYT’s be apologizing to @adamhousley. He broke that story and the NYT’s lied and said it was disinformation. What’s troublesome is the active coordinated effort to cover that story up and bury it right before an election. — S Tong Petersen (@FBITwat) January 12, 2023

An interesting story but why is it framed around Republicans and partisan politics? — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) January 12, 2023

Because it’s the New York Times.

Nice framing — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 12, 2023

complex is doing a lot of unlicensed work there — Jonathon Snyder (@JonathonSnyder) January 12, 2023

So, Joe Biden repeatedly spoke to Hunter Biden about his business, and also met with Hunter's clients/business partners? Got it. 🤦‍♂️ — Tripp Whitbeck (@trippwhitbeck) January 12, 2023

Yup, basically.

Michael Shellenberger (one of the Twitter Files journos) chimed in:

The article confirms Biden:

– spoke to Hunter about & met Burisma liason at dinner;

– met Hunter's business partners in China;

– wrote to son's business partner on WH letterhead;

– met regularly with Hunter's business manager who more than once "would pay a bill for VP Biden." https://t.co/qmioUVX35T — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) January 12, 2023

So basically everything Republicans have been saying.

Look, it’s not complicated.

All of that, and yet President @JoeBiden is apparently sticking with his claim that he never spoke to Hunter about his foreign business dealingshttps://t.co/KY55kFOlki — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) January 12, 2023

The @nytimes authors @adamentous @nytmike @ktbenner claim that "a close look at his story shows that it differs in important ways from the narrative promoted by Republicans," but their own story confirms unethical & perhaps illegal conduct. pic.twitter.com/kQtuDUhLlD — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) January 12, 2023

They just assume people won’t read the story, just the tweet and the headline.

Yes, Hunter apparently broke plenty of other laws, but that doesn't take away from the fact that his father, President @JoeBiden was apparently involved in his son's foreign business dealings since at least 2013. pic.twitter.com/MqEch2yPU0 — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) January 12, 2023

Yeah, that’s a biggie.

Hunter Biden earned tens of millions of dollars in contracts with foreign interests, including ones linked to China's government. Take a minute and listen to this clear summary from investigative journalist @peterschweizerhttps://t.co/Dou2xwLiQR — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) January 12, 2023

China.

Shocker.

The Times reporters say they "spoke to five of the roughly 14 guests at the dinner. None of them remembered Vice President Biden engaging substantively with Mr. Pozharskyi…" What, exactly, do the reporters think that proves? That Biden *didn't* talk to Pozharskyi? Seriously? — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) January 12, 2023

Sad, ain’t it?

In another part of the piece, the Times reporters say, "Mr. Schwerin would pay a bill for Vice President Biden out of one of his son’s accounts and then assure that he was repaid." How, exactly, does that show that Joe Biden wasn't benefitting from his son's business dealings? — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) January 12, 2023

It doesn’t.

The Times article is saying that the basic facts showing a business relationship between Joe and Hunter Biden are all true, but the "Republican narrative" is wrong, and that the right narrative comes from the Bidens & their friends, who say there was no business relationship. — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) January 12, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA

I get that the "nothing to see here" narrative worked in 2020 but does the Times really think it's going to work in 2023? Is this kind of story really the best that David Brock and his little war room could come up with? https://t.co/WweLJUbfrm — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) January 12, 2023

David Brock and his little war room.

We kinda sorta totally love that.

Look at this photo of Joe Biden smiling while standing with a Kazak businessman who "hired Hunter to help broker US investments when he was VP" Hunter got a 145k wire transfer from Kazakhstan around the time of that meeting "No relationship"?https://t.co/z1rxXs2doX — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) January 12, 2023

In 2020, the official line of The Times and other mainstream news pubs was that there was no evidence that Joe and Hunter talked about business. Today the official line is that there is no evidence that Joe and Hunter were in business together. And yet:https://t.co/2htePSENzM — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) January 12, 2023

The official line is Republicans bad.

That’s it.

Real journalism follows the money & exposes the corruption of politics by money. Propaganda claims "there's nothing to see here" in response to real journalism. Readers can judge for themselves whether this is journalism or propaganda:https://t.co/QHex6UdAvX — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) January 12, 2023

So this from the NYT is propaganda.

Here's our journalism on the topichttps://t.co/0dqKla7vsi — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) January 12, 2023

Frequently when people say something is "complex," they really mean "sensitive," as in "We have to be careful how we talk about this otherwise people might draw conclusions that we disapprove of" e.g., Joe and Hunter were business partnershttps://t.co/Ic5d29K7GX — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) January 12, 2023

Or they’re lying their butts off.

Another area elite media describe as "complex" is the covid vaccine. What they often mean is that the true facts about the vaccine might lead people to not get it. Same with Facebook censoring true vaccine facts bc the goal was to promote vaccines: https://t.co/7lTxEMTVOX — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) January 12, 2023

Yup, Michael brought ALL the receipts.

