Byron Donalds used actual data and numbers to remind Americans they deserve better than Pete Buttigieg.

Ok, so we think Americans deserve better than Biden, and by default, that’s Pete Buttigieg in his role with ‘transportation’, but either way, this works. We deserve much better than what we’re seeing from this joke of an administration, especially with transportation. After the FAA ‘outage’ yesterday, Donalds reminded us all that everything is still very much a mess and people are stranded, without flights, and delayed …

But hey, at least they keep lecturing us all about fossil fuels and evil cars that go vroom-vroom.

If you’re flying today, make sure to check your flight! 500+ flights remain delayed while many are cancelled@PeteButtigieg’s disastrous 2 years of leading @USDOT has resulted in crises in the supply chain, shipping, rail & air travel just to name a few. America deserves better! pic.twitter.com/zaFdnk1Uir — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) January 12, 2023

OOOF … pretty sure Pete felt THIS one.

Oh, and he brings up supply chain issues as well which is quite timely (and brutal) considering we’re starting to see bare shelves again and astronomical prices. This is what happens when as an administration you care more about checking identity boxes than you do about getting things done.

Yay.

Do the airlines have enough pilots? — San Diego (@stepheric63) January 12, 2023

But hey they rolled out all those diversity initiatives 😎😂 — Marc S. Lubow (@MLubow) January 12, 2023

Mayor Pete couldn’t fill potholes so I guess that made him qualified to run the DOT. Exactly what happens when people are hired based on genitalia, skin color and sexual preference — Cathy Crichton (@CrichtonCathy) January 12, 2023

He literally doesn’t do anything. He must be taking lessons from Kamala 😄 — Lady (@lovingit111) January 12, 2023

We need QUALIFIED, non-partisan people in these positions, and not politicians, or we are done! — Jeremy D. Shepherd (@HisShep) January 12, 2023

Whoever told Biden PB was qualified for transportation secretary must be the same person who told Joe he was allowed to take top secret sensitive information out of the White House with no authority! — Termlimitsnow2024! (@Ravensnest91710) January 12, 2023

We see what they did here.

Clever.

Don’t forget, he also built a bike path. — Clint Allbright (@ClintAllbright) January 12, 2023

Well, then he’s totally qualified.

Heh.

***

***

