Byron Donalds used actual data and numbers to remind Americans they deserve better than Pete Buttigieg.

Ok, so we think Americans deserve better than Biden, and by default, that’s Pete Buttigieg in his role with ‘transportation’, but either way, this works. We deserve much better than what we’re seeing from this joke of an administration, especially with transportation. After the FAA ‘outage’ yesterday, Donalds reminded us all that everything is still very much a mess and people are stranded, without flights, and delayed …

But hey, at least they keep lecturing us all about fossil fuels and evil cars that go vroom-vroom.

OOOF … pretty sure Pete felt THIS one.

Oh, and he brings up supply chain issues as well which is quite timely (and brutal) considering we’re starting to see bare shelves again and astronomical prices. This is what happens when as an administration you care more about checking identity boxes than you do about getting things done.

Yay.

