Poor little Adam Kinzinger, these things never go well for him. We get it, something inside his little head on his little body tells him he should tweet stupid stuff like this but yikes. You’d think by now he’d realize that whole crying thing on the J6 Committee will forever haunt him, sort of like Eric Swalwell dropping an air biscuit on national television.

That stank ain’t never goin’ away.

And whatever your thoughts are on Santos, this from Kinzinger is just stupid:

Santos fired back (and props because this is pretty good actually):

Kinzinger came back with this and … no.

Bad.

So bad.

Especially since we all know he cries and lies.

Cries are better than lies, FRAUD. https://t.co/1EFdWU6IRQ — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) January 11, 2023

Just guess how this went over.

Guess.

Lol – you lie more than you cry. 😂 — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) January 11, 2023

Think Little Adam will threaten the Cat Twitter account again?

HA HA HA HA HA HA

And considering how much Adam has cried? Ouch.

HAAAAAAAAAA

Can someone explain why adam kinzinger is such an angry little man? — Jason Roberge (@JasonRobergeVA) January 11, 2023

Well …

It’s the “little” part — Twinning (@Twins4Trump) January 12, 2023

That’s our suspicion as well.

You were crying while you were lying. Too bad there's no olympic sport for that. — Jellenne 🇺🇸🌵🌞 (@jellen805) January 11, 2023

Dude would definitely medal in it.

You mean the way you blatantly lied about Ray Epps and January 6th??? https://t.co/fy3DpnxcaI — Alan R. Levy (@alanesque) January 11, 2023

Did you come up with that all by yourself? — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 11, 2023

Sadly, he probably did.

Perfect for CNN, right?

How cute! The manlet knows how to rhyme. — Just the Facts (@jonatha26052632) January 11, 2023

Manlet.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Ok, stealing that one.

At least you have a sense of humor “soy boy” acting like you have integrity and that cnn is a respectable news agency 🤣😂🤣 — David (@marshalllaw13) January 12, 2023

You seem to be good at both. — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) January 12, 2023

If you too have Low Testosterone like Adam Kingzinger, please see Paul Pelosi to have it checked. — TheTexasOne (@TexasRepublic71) January 11, 2023

FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT!

Careful now …

We don’t want to make Adam cry.

***

Related:

Silk ENDS racist troll and so-called ‘Bishop’ Talbert Swan for smearing her sister Diamond in death

Michael Shellenberger takes NYT journo playing nothing-to-see-here Hunter Biden card APART in thread

Miranda Devine makes Biden’s classified docs look even SHADIER in damning thread (hint, HUNTER)

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!