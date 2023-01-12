Poor little Adam Kinzinger, these things never go well for him. We get it, something inside his little head on his little body tells him he should tweet stupid stuff like this but yikes. You’d think by now he’d realize that whole crying thing on the J6 Committee will forever haunt him, sort of like Eric Swalwell dropping an air biscuit on national television.

That stank ain’t never goin’ away.

And whatever your thoughts are on Santos, this from Kinzinger is just stupid:

Santos fired back (and props because this is pretty good actually):

Kinzinger came back with this and … no.

Bad.

So bad.

Especially since we all know he cries and lies.

Just guess how this went over.

Guess.

Think Little Adam will threaten the Cat Twitter account again?

HA HA HA HA HA HA

And considering how much Adam has cried? Ouch.

HAAAAAAAAAA

Well …

That’s our suspicion as well.

Dude would definitely medal in it.

Sadly, he probably did.

Perfect for CNN, right?

Manlet.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Ok, stealing that one.

FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT!

Careful now …

We don’t want to make Adam cry.

***

***

