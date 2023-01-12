Oh look, the ‘so-called’ Bishop Talbert Swan is acting like the racist troll he is. Color us not shocked. Swan is no stranger to us here at Twitchy considering we cover some of the most awful and stupid people on Twitter.

Case in point, this doosher:

Lynette Hardaway, aka ‘Diamond’ from the MAGA Trump supporting duo Diamond and Silk, died from contracting what she called ‘a hoax’ better known as COVID-19. The irony is palpable. pic.twitter.com/cIEPThdXyG — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) January 10, 2023

Swan doesn’t know if Diamond passed away from COVID.

It’s an assumption on his part.

But you know, it helps him build whatever sort of brand he’s going for. Who knew there was a market for liars who claim to be men of God so they can be horrible to their fellow man on social media? If there is indeed a market for that sort of garbage, Swan has the market cornered.

He continued.

None of you “outraged” wypipo in my mentions would give a rodent’s derrière if Diamond wasn’t shucking and jiving apologizing for white supremacy. — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) January 10, 2023

In case you didn’t think he could get any worse.

Silk actually took notice of his tweets and called down the thunder on his trollish behind:

Well it looks like we have us another lying MOFO who calls himself a Bishop but acts more like a B!tch A$$. Where's your proof that my sister died from contracting COVID-19? No Proof plus No Truth equates to a Lawsuit. You have until 12 midnight tonight to retract. https://t.co/XuM9eAEaDM — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) January 12, 2023

What she said.

And damn.

The tweet is still there, FYI.

The giant coward and troll has shut down replies to it but it’s still there.

No the irony is calling yourself a bishop. Diamond did nothing to you, yet you speak I'll of dead is amazing. I hope your not a leader of a church 🙄 — one and done! (@kennabeck918) January 10, 2023

"bishop" — Matthew S Harrison (@MatthewSHarriso) January 10, 2023

Hey, us too!

Sir, your cruelty is observed. I believe you have been wade and measured and left wanting with this statement. — outofpaycents (@outofpaycents) January 10, 2023

You're a bishop and you're talking like that about someone who has passed away? You should be ashamed of yourself and you'll be facing God at a higher standard. — TinaBoBina (@TinaBoBina_6236) January 10, 2023

What a un-Christlike thing to say. I bet your parishioners are so proud of your being a political entity over being a man of God, "Bishop." Seems Satan has hold of your soul. Praying for you. — Sandman MD (@SandmanMD2) January 10, 2023

The irony of you being a bishop is palpable. This is disgraceful and the opposite of Christian love and compassion. — Gretchen Smith🇺🇸 (@1776Gretchen) January 10, 2023

unvaccinated person dies: IT HAS TO BE COVID, IF THEY WERE VACCINATED LIVES WOULD BE SAVED vaccinated person dies: **crickets** the irony is palpable. — Ryzen Up (@Ryzenup) January 10, 2023

Ain’t it?

***

Related:

Michael Shellenberger takes NYT journo playing nothing-to-see-here Hunter Biden card APART in thread

Byron Donalds DROPS Pete Buttigieg with some HARD numbers and facts about travel TODAY and DAMN SON

Miranda Devine makes Biden’s classified docs look even SHADIER in damning thread (hint, HUNTER)

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!