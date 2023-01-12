Oh look, the ‘so-called’ Bishop Talbert Swan is acting like the racist troll he is. Color us not shocked. Swan is no stranger to us here at Twitchy considering we cover some of the most awful and stupid people on Twitter.

Case in point, this doosher:

Swan doesn’t know if Diamond passed away from COVID.

It’s an assumption on his part.

But you know, it helps him build whatever sort of brand he’s going for. Who knew there was a market for liars who claim to be men of God so they can be horrible to their fellow man on social media? If there is indeed a market for that sort of garbage, Swan has the market cornered.

He continued.

In case you didn’t think he could get any worse.

Silk actually took notice of his tweets and called down the thunder on his trollish behind:

What she said.

And damn.

The tweet is still there, FYI.

The giant coward and troll has shut down replies to it but it’s still there.

Hey, us too!

Ain’t it?

