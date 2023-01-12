Thinking Adam Schiff should probably start piping down quite a bit considering what we know about what he was pulling with Twitter, January 6, and the Russian collusion hoax. We all know politicians are terrible but this guy?

Worst of the worst.

And here he is pretending it’s politics as usual for him and lying about the Republican agenda.

See what we mean?

Tweeps ain’t havin’ none of it.

Trending

Yes, that’s what he means.

Exactly.

Let’s hope that’s the truth.

Adam will always be a Schiff for brains.

***

Related:

Unusual Whales RAINS on Biden’s ‘inflation has slowed’ parade with painful REALITY of #Bidenflation

Eric Swalwell shares logo’d ‘death threat’ blaming McCarthy’s lies and GOSH, it sounds familiar (listen)

Michael Shellenberger takes NYT journo playing nothing-to-see-here Hunter Biden card APART in thread

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Adam SchiffrepublicansSchiff