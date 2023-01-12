Thinking Adam Schiff should probably start piping down quite a bit considering what we know about what he was pulling with Twitter, January 6, and the Russian collusion hoax. We all know politicians are terrible but this guy?

Worst of the worst.

And here he is pretending it’s politics as usual for him and lying about the Republican agenda.

Letting tax cheats off the hook. Preparing cuts to Medicare and Social Security. Laying the groundwork for a nationwide abortion ban. And Republicans are just getting warmed up. This isn’t an agenda for workers or families. It’s a recipe for disaster. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) January 11, 2023

See what we mean?

Tweeps ain’t havin’ none of it.

What will you do now that you can’t lie about the intel you pretended to have? — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) January 12, 2023

Democrats have had YEARS to codify Roe v. Wade and NEVER HAVE… they continue to use it as a dangling carrot for mindless voters. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 11, 2023

Pointing the finger at others and screaming about their corruption is certainly a good way to try to shift the focus away from your own corruption. So I guess I can’t blame him. But Schiff really does need to go to prison. — Mr Reagan 🇺🇸 (@MrReaganUSA) January 11, 2023

You just gave 400 Million dollars of taxpayers money to Egypt for their border security….CHEERS TO TAX CHEATS! — Todd (@TM72774) January 11, 2023

Tax cheats? Do you mean following tax codes Democrats voted for and then vowed to change but didn't? Do you mean drafting bills with misrepresenting names only to say Rs voted against them but really voted against the garbage in the bill? You're such a conman. SMH — Jack Lombardi II (@JackLombardi) January 11, 2023

Yes, that’s what he means.

Exactly.

Low income tax payers are 5x more likely to get audited, you had the House, Senate & WH the last 2 years & did nothing about Roe AND adding trillions & trillions to the debt is bankrupting govt programs AND Americans — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) January 11, 2023

Let’s hope that’s the truth.

Trying to save yourself now only makes you look even more pathetic. — CJ4America (@GrammyC4Zone) January 12, 2023

Adam will always be a Schiff for brains.

***

