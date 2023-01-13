We likely wouldn’t know who Ben Dreyfuss is if he wasn’t Richard Dreyfuss’ son. If we’re being honest, we weren’t sure if he was actually related to the famous actor until we looked him up a while back. Seems he’s written for Mother Jones (yeah) and was Bernie Madoff in some ABC miniseries.

So he’s got that going for him.

Ben thinks the people who are pissed off about the idea of the government banning gas stoves are all inbred hicks who only use said stoves to cook their meth.

No, really.

Coming from someone who has no idea if his personal chef uses a gas stove or not.

Ok, that’s not fair. He probably knows what sort of stove he has in at least one of his homes.

We get it, he’s trolling for attention because bad attention is still attention but still, yikes dude.

Imagine how sheltered and moronic someone has to be to think only chefs really appreciate a gas stove.

Says the guy whining like a histrionic baby.

Must be nice to have a rich and famous daddy and not have to worry about amounting to much.

Guess how this went over.

If he was trying to embarrass himself he gets a serious gold star.

Yup.

This.

Yeah, the ratio is pretty damn impressive here.

This. ^

Oof.

It’s a fair question.

