We likely wouldn’t know who Ben Dreyfuss is if he wasn’t Richard Dreyfuss’ son. If we’re being honest, we weren’t sure if he was actually related to the famous actor until we looked him up a while back. Seems he’s written for Mother Jones (yeah) and was Bernie Madoff in some ABC miniseries.

So he’s got that going for him.

Ben thinks the people who are pissed off about the idea of the government banning gas stoves are all inbred hicks who only use said stoves to cook their meth.

No, really.

A lot of inbred hicks who have never cooked anything but meth seem very attached to their gas stoves — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) January 12, 2023

Coming from someone who has no idea if his personal chef uses a gas stove or not.

Ok, that’s not fair. He probably knows what sort of stove he has in at least one of his homes.

We get it, he’s trolling for attention because bad attention is still attention but still, yikes dude.

If Top Chef contestants want to complain about the quality trade offs of gas vs induction, fine, but a lot of these culture war whiners have never prepared any meals for themselves that didn’t consist of curdled milk and Frosted Flakes. — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) January 12, 2023

Imagine how sheltered and moronic someone has to be to think only chefs really appreciate a gas stove.

I don’t think they ban the gas stove (though they should probably subsidize them and nudge conversion in that way) but Jesus people are whining about this (thing that won’t happen outside of liberal coastal cities) way too much. Stop whining like histrionic babies — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) January 12, 2023

Says the guy whining like a histrionic baby.

How about this: we’ll let you keep the gas stove you have an emotional attachment to because it’s what your mother used to prepare the last dinner you ever had with your father before he abandoned you both IF you let these trans kids use whatever bathrooms they want — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) January 12, 2023

Must be nice to have a rich and famous daddy and not have to worry about amounting to much.

Guess how this went over.

This ain't it, son. Unless you were trying to embarrass yourself. In that case, job well done. — Ultra Christmas Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) January 13, 2023

If he was trying to embarrass himself he gets a serious gold star.

Boy, The Lucky Sperm Club sure did put your entitlement front and center 🙄 — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) January 13, 2023

Yup.

This.

I’m not an inbred hick, Ben. I don’t have a gas stove either. But still I know you’re wrong here. I would know you’re wrong without that massive ratio too. — Phil Labonte (@philthatremains) January 13, 2023

Yeah, the ratio is pretty damn impressive here.

This tweet is lame as both a serious take and an attempt at humor — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) January 13, 2023

Why be a useless douchebsg? Mind your own damn business, try that. If you don’t want a gas stove, fine, many people do and should have the freedom to choose that w/o busy bodies like you and the Climate Change cult wanting to ban them. — Joe (@JoeC1776) January 13, 2023

You waited your whole damn life to tweet something profound and intelligent…earth shattering, even. And THIS was IT? Duuuude…..🤦‍♀️ — Bethoc’s Ghost (@B_Aeilflaed) January 13, 2023

A lot of moronic journalists have never considered how the meals they order on GrubHub were cooked, but arbitrarily hate gas stoves and blame “hicks” who live in the countryside and actually home cook more often. — Eeyore News Network (@someguymusing) January 13, 2023

What an elitist snob he is — NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) January 13, 2023

This. ^

What's your attachment to electric stoves, which are fantastically inefficient (and have a much more massive carbon footprint, if you believe in that nonsense), aside from "PEOPLE I DON'T LIKE WANT OTHER THING, OTHER THING BAD!" — Smells Like Teen Statism (@TheSuppressed86) January 13, 2023

Oof.

Are you high on meth? — Smoke yer Pipe (@Jlisa42067) January 13, 2023

It’s a fair question.

***

Related:

Adam Schiff’s attempt to DRAG Republicans with laundry-list of LIES goes SO VERY VERY wrong

Unusual Whales RAINS on Biden’s ‘inflation has slowed’ parade with painful REALITY of #Bidenflation

Eric Swalwell shares logo’d ‘death threat’ blaming McCarthy’s lies and GOSH, it sounds familiar (listen)

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!