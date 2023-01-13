Gotta love these Twitter Files drops, especially the supplementals when the journalists working on this particular project can focus on the details. And this drop that focuses on that weasel of a weasel, Adam Schiff … it’s really something else.

We knew this guy was bad news and we keep saying WE KNEW it but when we see drops like this even we’re shocked.

Take a gander:

1.TWITTER FILES: Supplemental

More Adam Schiff Ban Requests,

and "Deamplification" — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) January 13, 2023

Adam seriously has some ‘splainin’ to do.

2.Staff of House Democrat @AdamSchiff wrote to Twitter quite often, asking that tweets be taken down. This important use of taxpayer resources involved an ask about a “Peter Douche” parody photo of Joe Biden. The DNC made the same request: https://t.co/fM2Y2jxVKw pic.twitter.com/LIQMbns1B0 — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) January 13, 2023

Seriously?

3.The real issue was Donald Trump retweeted the Biden pic. To its credit Twitter refused to remove it, with Trust and Safety chief Yoel Roth saying it had obvious “humorous intent” and “any reasonable observer” – apparently, not a Schiff staffer – could see it was doctored. pic.twitter.com/QJtS6s506Z — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) January 13, 2023

Color.

Us.

Shocked.

4.Schiff staffer Jeff Lowenstein didn’t give up, claiming there was a “slippery slope concern here.” pic.twitter.com/qM1cJiZLFh — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) January 13, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA

Because OF COURSE.

5.Twitter also refused requests for bans of content about Schiff and his staff, e.g. “complete suppress[ion of] any and all search results about Mr. Misko and other Committee staffers.” Twitter said this would not be “conceivable.” pic.twitter.com/2HQrmp4fnY — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) January 13, 2023

They pushed Twitter to censor content about themselves and Schiff.

To Twitter’s credit, they said no.

Well, sorta.

6.Even when Twitter didn’t suspend an account, that didn’t mean they didn’t act. Schiff’s office repeatedly complained about “QAnon related activity” that were often tweets about other matters, like the identity of the Ukraine “whistleblower” or the Steele dossier: pic.twitter.com/XKzY8AmB5R — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) January 13, 2023

Nobody loves talking about QAnon more than the Left and Democrats.

And especially Adam Schiff.

7.Twitter policy at the time didn’t ban QAnon, but “deamplified” such accounts. About the batch of tweets that included those above, Twitter execs wrote: “We can internally confirm that a number of the accounts flagged are already included in this deamplification.” pic.twitter.com/IWss2BoUKx — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) January 13, 2023

Deamplified.

We all know what that looks like.

8.Schiff’s office had a concern about “deamplification,” though: it might make it harder for law enforcement to track the offending Tweeters. — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) January 13, 2023

Law enforcement.

What now?

9.“WE APPRECIATE GREATLY”

“We are curious whether any deamplification measures implemented by Twitter’s enforcement team – which we appreciate greatly – could… impede the ability of law enforcement to search Twitter for potential threats about Misko and other HPSCI staff.” pic.twitter.com/h7TRauK6j5 — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) January 13, 2023

There’s Paul Sperry again (who they did end up suspending).

Wow, Adam really had it out for Sperry.

10.For more, watch @ShellenbergerMD, @BariWeiss, @LHFang, @DavidZweig, @AlexBerenson, and others. Twitter had no editorial input. Searches were carried out by third parties, so the documents could be limited. — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) January 13, 2023

It just gets worse and worse.

***

