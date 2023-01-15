Ted Lieu thinks the best way to oppose fake news is to watch outlets like MSNBC.

Ha.

HA ha.

Ha ha ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Just when we think Eric Swalwell is officially the dippiest Congressman around, good ol’ Ted comes around and gives him a run for his dippy money. Woof. One of Twitchy’s favorites, Maze, was good enough to add some … special effects … to Ted’s spot.

Watch this.

Ted Lieu – "The best way to oppose fake news is for people to watch outlets like MSNBC who report real news all the time." pic.twitter.com/apOfVx8EpR — Maze (@mazemoore) January 13, 2023

Real news. MSNBC.

Really bro?

All the time.

HOOOBOY.

What is he smokin’?

Real news, all the time….right Ted? pic.twitter.com/0zbZBJPojP — THE REAL REAL (@realNoFakeNews) January 14, 2023

He did say outlets LIKE MSNBC and CNN would definitely fall into that category.

So….avoid fake news by watching the largest fake news outlet…..temerity, ill give them that. — David Gay (@DavidBenJesse) January 14, 2023

Meanwhile MSNBC "It's our job to control what people think” 🙂 pic.twitter.com/z2Vv8slpWq — Nikki 🎄🍊🇺🇸 (@nikki_miumiu) January 14, 2023

Says Ted Lieu the propagandist — KBNoyes (@noyfb2022) January 13, 2023

“Please only listen to state-approved media, otherwise you will be jailed for thinking for yourself” — Rose of Sharon Mayer (@RozeRage) January 14, 2023

"Amazing! The scariest part is some of these people believe that." — Ellen Burgoyne (@elburgoyne) January 14, 2023

Oof.

That will leave a mark.https://twitter.com/UkeepK/status/1614431560706424837?s=20&t=D9QIFD6c2nv4FtP_wgIgYA

I literally laughed out loud. 🤣 — Dave Cordes (@davecordes) January 14, 2023

Seems we all did.

He's angling for a sweet "guest expert" paycheck — Gray (@MorgueG81) January 13, 2023

Sort of like Adam Kinzinger.

Yup.

***

Related:

Acosta DRAGGED like the good ol’ days for his reasoning as to WHY classified docs NOT Biden’s fault

New owner says Miss Universe will be ‘ran by women’ from now on, there’s juuust ONE problem (watch)

David Hogg fact-HAMMERED for trying to spin gun death numbers to claim ‘gun epidemic’ getting WORSE

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!