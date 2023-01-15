Let’s be clear: Democrats are so full of crap they don’t really understand how full of crap they really are.

Either this Rep. Suzan DelBene is super uninformed or she’s lying her backside off.

Maybe both.

And hilarious that she’s using a WaPo article to supposedly prove her point:

Only a Democrat would push for more IRS agents … lol

Trending

Yup.

That seems clear.

***

Related:

Konstantin Kisin absolutely positively OWNS ‘woke’ youth fighting #climatechange and BOOYAH (watch)

Ted Lieu suggesting people oppose fake news by watching outlets like MSNBC goes SOOO wrong

Acosta DRAGGED like the good ol’ days for his reasoning as to WHY classified docs NOT Biden’s fault

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 87k AgentsDemocratsRep. Suzan DelBenerepublicanstaxes