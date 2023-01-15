Let’s be clear: Democrats are so full of crap they don’t really understand how full of crap they really are.

Either this Rep. Suzan DelBene is super uninformed or she’s lying her backside off.

Maybe both.

And hilarious that she’s using a WaPo article to supposedly prove her point:

Let’s be clear: The IRS is not raising an “army of 87K agents.” Republicans are fearmongering & peddling disinformation to protect wealthy tax cheats. Everyone should be paying their fair share.https://t.co/JbTDlwPpo8 — Rep. Suzan DelBene (@RepDelBene) January 13, 2023

Only a Democrat would push for more IRS agents … lol

Yes. Let's be clear. That's not who they are going after. The easy marks of the lower class who are intimidated by a letter is their focus, not millionaires with a phalanx of lawyers & tax accountants.https://t.co/CK9wy949yh — RWNutjob (@Stickelliott) January 15, 2023

You and your party can not even identify what a woman is. So please stop lecturing us on bad republicans are at fear mongering. — Oldguy (@Iambord6) January 15, 2023

The US border patrol currently has 19,735 agents.

Why would we need the IRS to have more than 4x the amount of people protecting our National border?! — Politically Stripped ™️ 🇺🇸🗽 (@politstrip) January 14, 2023

Hahahaha !!! And again, a Democrat, accusing Republicans of what they have actually been doing. Sit down and be quiet. — D Sprinkle 🚛💨💕 (@dalonnas_60) January 14, 2023

Whenever a Democrat begins a statement by saying "let's be clear," what follows is invariably a lie. Of course, every statement a Democrat makes that doesn't begin that way is also a lie. — George Molé (@FintoFile) January 14, 2023

Why do you need 87,000 armed enforcement agents to audit a relative handful of millionaires/billionaires? Why don't you introduce legislation to audit ALL federal-level elected officials, biennially, before anyone else. In the name of transparency and fairness. — Uncultured Purrl (@AmericanPurrl) January 15, 2023

Why the 600 dollar limit on Venmo then?

Defund the IRS. — 🇺🇸Dannytheman🇺🇸 (@DannyMacShoot) January 15, 2023

2019. You're a joke. They are going after $600 cash app transactions because our government is in default and needs to take our wealth. Like China is currently doing to their people right now. pic.twitter.com/VeXkzLE4mU — °❦.𝙻𝚞𝚌𝚒𝚊.❦° (@SeptembersRain) January 14, 2023

You policy proposed the be ARMED WITH LETHAL WEAPONS. Nope, you're too big already, have to have an accountant to understand. FLAT TAX. or better, no tax. — Marybett Fuoss (@MarybettF) January 14, 2023

Republicans are trying to protect the middle class from harassment by the IRS. There are plenty of agents to audit the rich, they just don’t. — Ginny (@ginkates) January 14, 2023

Taxation is extortion, a heinous crime. End it. Completely. — Bill St. Clair (@Xossbow) January 14, 2023

No the Democrat party is trying to do it through the IRS agents and the Republican Party is trying to stop it!! Let’s be really clear!!! — Angie (@angie_anson) January 14, 2023

Imagine saying this when the federal government is bringing in a record federal income tax haul. — Steve Bartin (@stevebartin) January 14, 2023

Stop embarrassing yourself have some dignity. You are an elected official and it reflects poorly on all of us as a nation. — Rod Wick (@RodWick57860274) January 14, 2023

Let’s be clear, you are lying. — ALOHA – MAGA American – America First 🇺🇸 (@AlohaHa59067534) January 14, 2023

Yup.

That seems clear.

