It’s honestly astonishing that this guy is still on any sort of show, especially since he usually trends because the very people on the Left he panders to can’t even stand him. Seriously. But this morning, he’s trending for losing it on Ron Johnson over Hunter Biden.

Imagine defending a man like Hunter Biden.

Hope Hunter sees this, bro.

Now, we could write a bunch of ‘stuff’ about how embarrassed we are for Chuck Todd because you know, we’re writers HOWEVER when we have people like Jonathan Turley who are totally bada*s at what they do and write why WOULDN’T we share their ‘stuff’ with ours to make it sound better?

Trending

The media is losing it because the truth has started leaking out and gosh golly gee, they’ve spent so much time avoiding telling the truth they don’t know how to deal with it. You can see the fear in their eyes.

Pretty sure there’s an Adam Schiff bug-eyes joke to be made here.

But but but JARED KUSHNER.

Holy crap, Chuck. Just say, ‘BUT TRUMP,’ next time, ya’ choad.

Someone should really get Chuck a mirror.

Gotta love that, Todd accusing other outlets of being a partisan cable cocoon … dude.

Because like so many on the Left, Todd has got NOTHIN’. So he’s lashing out, calling names, and accusing people of doing what he’s been doing all along.

In other words, Todd brought a knife to a gunfight with Johnson.

And lost.

