Chuck Todd.

It’s honestly astonishing that this guy is still on any sort of show, especially since he usually trends because the very people on the Left he panders to can’t even stand him. Seriously. But this morning, he’s trending for losing it on Ron Johnson over Hunter Biden.

Imagine defending a man like Hunter Biden.

Yikes.

Watch:

Sen. Ron Johnson tells NBC's Chuck Todd: "You don't invite me on to interview me, you invite me on to argue with me … Part of the reasons our politics are inflamed is we do not have an unbiased media." pic.twitter.com/teQJxTK3cM — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) January 15, 2023

Hope Hunter sees this, bro.

Cripes.

Now, we could write a bunch of ‘stuff’ about how embarrassed we are for Chuck Todd because you know, we’re writers HOWEVER when we have people like Jonathan Turley who are totally bada*s at what they do and write why WOULDN’T we share their ‘stuff’ with ours to make it sound better?

Heh.

Take a gander:

Chuck Todd just had an angry exchange with Sen. Ron Johnson and bizarrely asked "do you have a crime that you think Hunter Biden committed because I have yet to see anyone explain that it is a crime to make money off your last name." … — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 15, 2023

Bizarre.

Angry.

The media is losing it because the truth has started leaking out and gosh golly gee, they’ve spent so much time avoiding telling the truth they don’t know how to deal with it. You can see the fear in their eyes.

Pretty sure there’s an Adam Schiff bug-eyes joke to be made here.

…There are of course a host of crimes, including some which may be charged. However, on the influence peddling scandal, there are foreign transfers, gifts, and other matters that could prove criminal… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 15, 2023

But but but JARED KUSHNER.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Holy crap, Chuck. Just say, ‘BUT TRUMP,’ next time, ya’ choad.

…The point is not that there are proven crimes but the need to have a special counsel to look into these offenses, including some that involve emails referencing the President. https://t.co/3f9JqyRq8G — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 15, 2023

…Todd proceeded to dismiss Johnson's objections with snarky comments about "taking him at his word that he is ethically bothered by Hunter Biden" and saying that his objection to media bias is "part of your identity."… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 15, 2023

Someone should really get Chuck a mirror.

…Todd then tells Johnson to go back to on "your partisan cable cocoon and talk about media bias all you want I understand it is part of your identity."… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 15, 2023

Gotta love that, Todd accusing other outlets of being a partisan cable cocoon … dude.

…While Todd just heaps insults upon those who have called for investigations, he previously gave entirely non-confrontational and supportive interviews for investigating the possible "compromising" of Trump or his family through foreign deals. https://t.co/4qw6qv0n2r — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 15, 2023

Because like so many on the Left, Todd has got NOTHIN’. So he’s lashing out, calling names, and accusing people of doing what he’s been doing all along.

…Todd also raised how "you were handled a list of alternative electors." When Johnson explained why the story was untrue, Todd simply laughed said "you dabble in so much of this you dabble in so much of this you can understand why someone thought you were willing to go along." — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 15, 2023

In other words, Todd brought a knife to a gunfight with Johnson.

And lost.

