Leave it to woke morons to make a woke version of Velma and make it so woke people think it’s a trap. Sure, a bunch of right-wingers got together, wrote a horrible script, and destroyed a much-beloved character, just to make the Left look bad.

Maybe instead of claiming the Right set a trap, they should just accept that people don’t want to watch woke nonsense, they don’t want to be lectured to or shamed, they just want to be entertained.

Nah, that’s too difficult for our pals on the Left.

‘Velma’ Is So Bad It's Spawned Psyop Conspiracy Theories – Forbes https://t.co/etjL3zoZc0 — HMMM…🤔🤨 (@NoChaosNoChill) January 16, 2023

It’s real.

From Forbes:

And it is. Velma is very, very bad. Velma is so bad in fact, that it’s spawning conspiracy theories that creator Mindy Kaling made what is essentially a parody of what the right wing thinks left wing comedy is like. As in, a show that not just recast most roles with new races, but also features loads and loads of “white guys, amiright?” jokes. The idea is that Kaling is a secretly conservative force in media trying to make the left look bad by making a cringey adult cartoon full of “this rich white guy has a small dong” jokes that the right can point at as everything wrong with race-recasted, social justice-influenced media.

HA HA HA HA HA

Wow.

Velma is what tipped them off? VELMA?!? Not the last three years of EVERYTHING?!? — Tristan Pinnock (@tpinnock) January 16, 2023

It’s all a plot!

That's impressive new levels of coping. pic.twitter.com/fhERGGn8dG — Voldiras (@Voldiras) January 16, 2023

They saw themselves in a mirror and couldn't accept how horrible they truly are — Jojol (@Joljolio) January 16, 2023

At least we’re united on this issue — Callum Horner (@CallumHorner5) January 16, 2023

And that is the fact that Velma is BAD.

SO bad.

***

Related:

PragerU takes on the whiteness of wokeness and CUE the white woke Lefty meltdown in 3 … 2 … 1

Anti-DeSantis tool Rebekah Jones calling Matt Taibbi a RUSSIAN ASSET does not go well, like at all

Michael Shellenberger’s thread on WEF, Davos, and Schwab DAMNING enough to give Elon Musk ‘the willies’

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!