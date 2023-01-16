As Twitchy readers know, Ted Lieu has been throwing mini temper tantrums over Matt Taibbi’s reporting on the Twitter Files doing his best to somehow either keep people from reading what Matt writes by accusing him of using Russian talking points and arguments.

To expose the Russian collusion hoax.

Right.

Taibbi responded to Lieu …

And speaking of Ted’s sleazy red-baiting pals, enter Rebekah Jones.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh … our sides.

Remember when she tried to pretend she was a scientist and DeSantis was mean to her because she was EXPOSING COVID data and stuff? And then she got in trouble with the law? Lost her account? Tried to run for office and lost?

Woof.

We wouldn’t be surprised if she was hiding under a rock.

That’s where trolls hang out when they’re not under their bridges.

Because everyone should take Rebekah seriously. Totally.

HOO boy.

Yeah, this went a lot like you’d expect … Pukita was happy to bring receipts.

Yup.

She shot back:

Wow.

Maybe English isn’t her first language and we just don’t know it?

That would be Matt.

Yeah, we knew she wasn’t the brightest crayon in the box but wow.

Pukita fired back:

But wait, there’s more!

Sit down, fake-scientist.

All the way down.

The more they try and tear Taibbi and the other journos exposing Twitter, the media, Big Tech, and the government apart the more obvious it is they are over the target.

Sorry, not sorry.

***

