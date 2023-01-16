As Twitchy readers know, Ted Lieu has been throwing mini temper tantrums over Matt Taibbi’s reporting on the Twitter Files doing his best to somehow either keep people from reading what Matt writes by accusing him of using Russian talking points and arguments.

To expose the Russian collusion hoax.

Right.

Taibbi responded to Lieu …

Congressman, I’m an American citizen, I love my country, and accusing me of repeating “Kremlin talking points” when I report something you find inconvenient is beyond reprehensible. You and your sleazy red-baiting pals in congress should be ashamed. https://t.co/ooBok40jxF — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) January 13, 2023

And speaking of Ted’s sleazy red-baiting pals, enter Rebekah Jones.

We're with Ted. Plenty of Americans like yourself do the bidding of Russia for the right price. — Rebekah Jones (@GeoRebekah) January 14, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh … our sides.

Remember when she tried to pretend she was a scientist and DeSantis was mean to her because she was EXPOSING COVID data and stuff? And then she got in trouble with the law? Lost her account? Tried to run for office and lost?

Woof.

Have you been hiding under a rock the past month or two? We've now got definitive proof the "Russian collusion" & "doing Russia's bidding" & "Russian social media influence" & "Russian election interference" is Democrat-fabricated, corn pone, bullshit. — Mark Pukita (@mpukita) January 14, 2023

We wouldn’t be surprised if she was hiding under a rock.

That’s where trolls hang out when they’re not under their bridges.

🚩Disinformation alert The Russian propaganda in the OPs tweet is false and no such "proof" exists because it's a total fabrication. — Rebekah Jones (@GeoRebekah) January 14, 2023

Because everyone should take Rebekah seriously. Totally.

HOO boy.

Yeah, this went a lot like you’d expect … Pukita was happy to bring receipts.

Yup.

She shot back:

You're not serious, are you? Literal Russian asset with no evidence… — Rebekah Jones (@GeoRebekah) January 15, 2023

Wow.

Maybe English isn’t her first language and we just don’t know it?

Who are you suggesting is the "Russian Asset"? — Mark Pukita (@mpukita) January 15, 2023

That would be Matt.

Yeah, we knew she wasn’t the brightest crayon in the box but wow.

Pukita fired back:

You're barking up the wrong tree. Let's explore the #FakeNews about @mtaibbi. Here's a starting point to understand his background, not for you, but for logical, rational, honest & fair readers here:https://t.co/nRmOie25lo Grifting is more important than integrity for you. — Mark Pukita (@mpukita) January 16, 2023

But wait, there’s more!

Sit down, fake-scientist.

All the way down.

The more they try and tear Taibbi and the other journos exposing Twitter, the media, Big Tech, and the government apart the more obvious it is they are over the target.

Sorry, not sorry.

