Earlier we told you about a fresh round of Twitter Files that Matt Taibbi dropped, and it was all about Rep. Adam Schiff’s arm-twisting to keep Twitter from allowing any unapproved narratives to see the light of day. Yesterday Taibbi shared another batch of Twitter Files that had all to do with the Russiagate lies, and Dem Rep. Ted Lieu didn’t like that one at all:

A consistent theme of the #TwitterFiles has been concrete evidence that Russiagate headlines were manufactured by politicians and media — the thread below blows up the absurd #ReleaseTheMemo panic stoked by @SenFeinstein, @SenBlumenthal, and @AdamSchiff, among others. https://t.co/uO92WXyBlW — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) January 12, 2023

You can believe gaslighting by @mtaibbi, or you can believe facts. Russian meddling was not manufactured. DOJ indicted 12 Russian Intel officers for hacking: “defendants claimed to be American hacktivists and used…Twitter accounts to promote the website.” https://t.co/i0FsAkaddX https://t.co/NEmioQkMf8 — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 13, 2023

Lieu didn’t like how Taibbi responded and went with a comeback that was not unexpected:

What @TedLieu leaves out is that the DOJ indicted 12 individuals they knew would never show up in court, but had to drop two related cases of companies that did fight back, rather than go through discovery: https://t.co/NPVKm3Pvgq https://t.co/xAMUHyZpLO — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) January 13, 2023

What @mtaibbi leaves out is that the article he cites explains DOJ dropped the two cases because discovery would give the Russians information they could weaponize. @mtaibbi now wants you to doubt the DOJ’s case against 12 Russian agents. He’s spewing Kremlin talking points. https://t.co/DZmbqqR8sH — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 13, 2023

“Spewing Kremlin talking points”? That seems to be all the Dems have, and Taibbi responded this way:

Congressman, I’m an American citizen, I love my country, and accusing me of repeating “Kremlin talking points” when I report something you find inconvenient is beyond reprehensible. You and your sleazy red-baiting pals in congress should be ashamed. https://t.co/ooBok40jxF — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) January 13, 2023

The moral of the story seems to be quite simple:

Disagreeing with Ted Lieu makes you a Russian asset. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 13, 2023

It’s the same for some other Dems as well. How many things we now know are true did Dems and media (pardon the redundancy) dismiss as “Russian misinformation”?

Apparently not.

***

***

