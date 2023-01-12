Another day, another edition of The Twitter Files. We’re up to part 14 now, courtesy of Matt Taibbi.

At this point, we’re pretty much beyond the need for much of an introduction to this stuff, so let’s just go ahead and dive right into it, shall we? Today’s edition is all about the false Russiagate narrative:

So Twitter actually tried to pump the breaks on the Russia collusion stuff and were undermined by Democrats and the media.

Wow.

(Note: Taibbi appears to have gone right from 7 to 9 in his rush to get all of the exposé out there.)

Isn’t that convenient?

Interesting. Wonder if we’ll ever find out what those “other wins” were going to be. Not that it really makes much of a difference at this point. The Democrats were quite clearly hellbent on pressing ahead with the fake Russia collusion narrative.

Because of course he did.

Sucks for Twitter, doesn’t it? Though, to be fair, as we saw in previous editions of The Twitter Files, Twitter had given Democratic politicians (and liberal media outlets) ample reason to believe that they would help push Democratic narratives and stifle any opposition.

Devin Nunes was and is a weirdo, but he was absolutely right about this one.

Just imagine how much more damning stuff is still out there, waiting to be discovered and exposed.

