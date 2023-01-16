Nobody hates white people more than white woke Lefties.

True story.

There is no greater ‘friend’ to minorities in America than a white woke Leftist. At least that is what they tell themselves. Ultimately, they are the real and true racists who expect so little of people of color they feel they must be protected. This has been referred to as the ‘soft bigotry of low expectations.’

And of course, if you point this out to a white woke Lefty they will call you a white supremacist (regardless of your skin color) and scream about how the parties magically switched sides and that by default if you do not vote for Democrats you are literally a Nazi.

Hey man, nobody ever accused white woke Lefties of being all that bright:

Awww equity.

The boil on the butt of any and all woke initiatives. See, our white work Lefty pals aren’t happy with simple equality, no no, they want EQUITY so they can take away from evil white people who are villains out of the gate for daring to be WHITE and give to the poor people of color who are clearly victims who need saving.

It’s obnoxious, right?

And to PragerU’s point, insulting to people of color and an initiative many people of color do not support anyway.

How dare PragerU be honest?!

Like clockwork …

if we're comparing political ideologies by the percentage of white supporters i would invite y'all to remember that you're republicans — Alex🌹 (@Alex4Rep) January 16, 2023

Republicans freed the slaves.

But you do you, Boo.

weird how none of the studies he cherry picked came to the same conclusion as he did. this bit for instance certainly doesn't seem like it's only white folks who are concerned about racism. pic.twitter.com/IpqvhsS0dO — cotey bucket (@coteybucket) January 16, 2023

Notice they included a screenshot, not a link.

Wonder where this came from. Oh, and we can’t help but notice their avi is of a white person.

See?

The reality …

White liberals are the most pathetic hypocrites and trouble makers on this planet. — Rev. Phil McCrakin (@GR3871302) January 16, 2023

Something like that.

