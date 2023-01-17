Brian Stelter moderated a panel on disinformation at the World Economic Forum.

No, really.

Stop laughing.

IT’S TRUE.

We can’t even make this level of embarrassment up …

Brian Stelter moderating a panel at the World Economic Forum on the “Clear & Present Danger of Disinformation” is pure gold pic.twitter.com/Y91wNGaU3l — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) January 17, 2023

Clear and Present Danger of Disinformation.

He does realize he’s Brian Stelter and that even CNN didn’t want him anymore, right? And why is he so sweaty? And wow, what a bunch of nonsense this other bald guy on the panel spews.

As you can all imagine, the jokes do indeed write themselves.

Brian Stelter just sitting there instead of challenging this petty fascist is a big reason why he's unemployed. https://t.co/HLKCvvqNTV — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 17, 2023

Sitting there sweating like the little tater he is.

Doesn’t say a word to her about outlawing speech.

We’d say this is unreal but sadly with our joke of a media, it’s all too real.

When they outlaw hate speech, any speech they don't like will become hate speech. — Jim Pacing His Cage 🤦‍♂️🤞🧨🚁🆓 🐱‍👤🕊 (@iamisgo11) January 17, 2023

Unfortunately he, and a lot of his guests like @davidfolkenflik, are of that same worldview on "hate speech." And then they wonder why the NYC/DC news media is absolutely abhored by a broad swath of the public. — Sarcastic Cupcake (@SarcasticCupcak) January 17, 2023

Also the reason he was invited… — Grn (@GrnMtnBoys) January 17, 2023

Exactly.

They know he won’t push back.

"Illegal speech"… Damn… — Reverend Rachel Profiling (@Two_Words_JOBS) January 17, 2023

Brian Stelter being Brian Stelter is a big reason why he’s unemployed. — StateOfJefferson (@St8ofJefferson) January 17, 2023

There’s no such thing as hate speech. There is speech you either like or dislike. — Captain Spaulding (@NuisanceMajor) January 17, 2023

He agrees with her why would he challenge? — Paul Bartomioli (@SouthernOver) January 17, 2023

Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall….. — _ _ (@PinocchioJoeB) January 17, 2023

And fin.

***

***

