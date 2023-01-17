Brian Stelter moderated a panel on disinformation at the World Economic Forum.

No, really.

Stop laughing.

IT’S TRUE.

We can’t even make this level of embarrassment up …

Clear and Present Danger of Disinformation.

He does realize he’s Brian Stelter and that even CNN didn’t want him anymore, right? And why is he so sweaty? And wow, what a bunch of nonsense this other bald guy on the panel spews.

As you can all imagine, the jokes do indeed write themselves.

Sitting there sweating like the little tater he is.

Doesn’t say a word to her about outlawing speech.

We’d say this is unreal but sadly with our joke of a media, it’s all too real.

Exactly.

They know he won’t push back.

And fin.

***

***

