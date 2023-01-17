Eric Swalwell is trying to make a bet with Ted Cruz that his 49ers will beat Ted’s Dallas Cowboys.

And if Eric loses he won’t tweet for the rest of January. Same goes for Ted.

That would only be like a week or so …

Ted hasn’t even acknowledged him. Heh.

Meanwhile, the rest of Twitter is having a laugh at Eric’s expense.

*snickers*

Trending

This is an excellent point.

Nobody pull Eric’s finger.

We imagine there are plenty of 49ers fans who feel the same way.

Bored. Useless. Same difference.

That would be a nice start.

That would be so great.

Then again, who would we mock almost every day if he stopped tweeting?

We’re not sure who to cheer for at this point… so GO BRONCOS.

PS: Yes, we know the Broncos are so so so out of the running but this editor bleeds orange so THERE.

***

Related:

Little Adam Kinzinger shaming GOP for not wanting to take on more debt to PAY the debt goes SO wrong

Young Turks tool John Iadarola learns the HARD way telling the Right to STFU on MLK Day is a BAD idea

John Fugelsang tries weaseling his way out of false MLK claim in heated back and forth (he fails)

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: betEric SwalwellfootballTed Cruz