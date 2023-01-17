Eric Swalwell is trying to make a bet with Ted Cruz that his 49ers will beat Ted’s Dallas Cowboys.

And if Eric loses he won’t tweet for the rest of January. Same goes for Ted.

That would only be like a week or so …

I will make this open bet to @tedcruz — if the @dallascowboys beat the @49ers I won’t tweet for the rest of January. If the @49ers win you can’t tweet for rest of January. How Texan are you, Ted? Deal? — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) January 17, 2023

Ted hasn’t even acknowledged him. Heh.

Meanwhile, the rest of Twitter is having a laugh at Eric’s expense.

*snickers*

Hope nobody pulls your finger https://t.co/45Jreu2IK7 — Danny G (@DannyG72364388) January 17, 2023

This is an excellent point.

Nobody pull Eric’s finger.

As a 49er fan I wish Swallowwell would go hide under a rock and stop jinxing the team https://t.co/wj8et1T0mW — Find the Truth (@BiggestRay) January 17, 2023

We imagine there are plenty of 49ers fans who feel the same way.

It appears that Swalwell doesn’t have anything to do now in Congress and he is bored. https://t.co/vtsKQEuLzZ — Skulled Sand Wedge (@GeorgiaMan45) January 17, 2023

Bored. Useless. Same difference.

We need to start electing adults. https://t.co/7KKPcJE31d — 🫃🏼🇺🇦💉🌊Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) January 17, 2023

That would be a nice start.

Why don't you just clam up without making a bet? https://t.co/bVWkhRCheG — Ultra Maga greg (@gafr60) January 17, 2023

That would be so great.

Then again, who would we mock almost every day if he stopped tweeting?

We’re not sure who to cheer for at this point… so GO BRONCOS.

PS: Yes, we know the Broncos are so so so out of the running but this editor bleeds orange so THERE.

***

Related:

Little Adam Kinzinger shaming GOP for not wanting to take on more debt to PAY the debt goes SO wrong

Young Turks tool John Iadarola learns the HARD way telling the Right to STFU on MLK Day is a BAD idea

John Fugelsang tries weaseling his way out of false MLK claim in heated back and forth (he fails)

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!