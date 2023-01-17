The way Adam Kinzinger talks about debt, this guy HAS to be a Democrat.

We get it, Adam. You’re trying to prove to CNN that hiring you as a Senior Political Commentator was a good idea but DUDE, give it a rest.

Defaulting on the US debt by not raising the debt limit will crush the economy and skyrocket interest rates on US debt. It will cost way more than any savings from cuts. It’s a dangerous game the GOP will own if they default. Pay your credit card. — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) January 17, 2023

In other words, it sounds like Adam wants America to take on more debt to pay the debt … which we will eventually have to pay off. And look at him railing against spending cuts.

Pay your credit card WITH ANOTHER CREDIT CARD.

Ok, Adam. Which generation are we out to when it comes to paying this off now? Our great-great-grandchildren? Their grandchildren?

The last time we even came close was 2011. I was in congress and the market cratered. The US debt was downgraded and the panic in the GOP ranks was as thick as molasses. The crazy caucus even realized it was a mistake, until now. — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) January 17, 2023

The ‘crazy caucus’. Hrm. Hey, at least they still have a job that’s NOT on CNN, fella.

Pay your credit card by opening another credit card? This endless cycle has to end at some point. https://t.co/EPEeRqwXZc — Michael J. Morrison (@OfficeOfMike) January 17, 2023

And gosh golly gee, you’d THINK a Republican would know that.

This is the exact same argument every time the incompetent and corrupt government wants to raise the debt ceiling because they have not managed to pay their debts. Why are you not a shameful failure? — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) January 17, 2023

Because he is a shameful failure.

Hard to not to be who and what he is.

If we can only pay our debt by borrowing from more lenders then you’ve just admitted this is a giant Ponzi scheme — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 17, 2023

Bingo.

A Ponzi scheme that keeps robbing Americans.

Imagine confronting a credit card debt issue:

– you are in debt more than 5x your annual salary

– you are still spending nearly 1.5x more than you are making

And you negotiate for a higher limit without making any changes to your spending. Insane — Thomas Ward (@ThomasWardPA) January 17, 2023

Welcome to the federal government.

