The way Adam Kinzinger talks about debt, this guy HAS to be a Democrat.

We get it, Adam. You’re trying to prove to CNN that hiring you as a Senior Political Commentator was a good idea but DUDE, give it a rest.

In other words, it sounds like Adam wants America to take on more debt to pay the debt … which we will eventually have to pay off. And look at him railing against spending cuts.

Pay your credit card WITH ANOTHER CREDIT CARD.

Ok, Adam. Which generation are we out to when it comes to paying this off now? Our great-great-grandchildren? Their grandchildren?

The ‘crazy caucus’. Hrm. Hey, at least they still have a job that’s NOT on CNN, fella.

And gosh golly gee, you’d THINK a Republican would know that.

Because he is a shameful failure.

Hard to not to be who and what he is.

Bingo.

A Ponzi scheme that keeps robbing Americans.

Welcome to the federal government.

