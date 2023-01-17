Sounds like some of the current peeps aren’t exactly happy about Harmeet K. Dhillon so openly challenging the status quo at the RNC. The fact she’s being threatened tells us they’re worried she might win.

And that would be a win for the RNC – Republicans might start winning again with new leadership in this regard.

Harmeet is not afraid and in fact, called down the thunder on anyone and everyone threatening her and her team:

Threats incoming today. One of Ronna's state chair supporters responded to my message about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy by threatening me with consequences if I didn't make the "annoying" text messages from voters stop (no one on my team has asked anyone to text members)/ — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) January 17, 2023

How dare voters reach out and make their voices heard!

See, that’s a huge red flag right there.

2/ Another person on my team got a threatening call from a $$$ RNC consultant for raising questions about RNC's highest-paid vendors. Message delivered was that my supporter would never work on a certain presidential campaign or for RNC if they didn't shut up./ — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) January 17, 2023

WOW.

Just SO much wow.

And again, how dare the little people question the RNC?!

3/ To be very clear, no amount of threats to me or my team, or bigoted attacks on my faith traceable directly to associates of the chair, will deter me from advancing positive change at the RNC, which includes new standards of accountability, transparency, integrity, and decency. — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) January 17, 2023

Accountability.

Transparency.

Integrity.

Decency.

All things that sadly sound like they’re Kryptonite to the current leadership.

IMO, Ronna represents the good Ole Rino Republicans. @pnjaban represents today's Party and how to move forward. — Pamela Scott (@PamelaS99694909) January 17, 2023

Sure sounds like it.

Why are they so defensive & vicious? Makes me think they are guilty of something… — Defend the US Constitution (@hispanicmom) January 17, 2023

Follow.

The.

Money.

Message to the RNC RINOs and consultants. You’re digging yourself into a deep hole by attacking Harmeet. Don’t attack her faith or her personally because there is a tsunami of support for her well beyond what Ronna has. Truth hurts. Don’t worry, she will fight for haters as well. — interestedctzn (@interestedamrcn) January 17, 2023

You have them backed into a corner now. Don't relent. — 𝓢𝓽𝓮𝓹𝓱𝓮𝓷 ستفن (@SAScharschmidt) January 17, 2023

The gloves are off – bare knuckles — Ultra MAGA Steve 🇺🇸1776🇺🇸 (@sbcmod) January 17, 2023

Bare knuckles.

We like that.

It’s about TIME we start seeing MORE of this from the RNC.

