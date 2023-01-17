Sounds like some of the current peeps aren’t exactly happy about Harmeet K. Dhillon so openly challenging the status quo at the RNC. The fact she’s being threatened tells us they’re worried she might win.

And that would be a win for the RNC – Republicans might start winning again with new leadership in this regard.

Harmeet is not afraid and in fact, called down the thunder on anyone and everyone threatening her and her team:

How dare voters reach out and make their voices heard!

See, that’s a huge red flag right there.

WOW.

Just SO much wow.

And again, how dare the little people question the RNC?!

Accountability.

Transparency.

Integrity.

Decency.

All things that sadly sound like they’re Kryptonite to the current leadership.

Sure sounds like it.

Follow.

The.

Money.

Bare knuckles.

We like that.

It’s about TIME we start seeing MORE of this from the RNC.

