Truth be told, we’d never heard of John Iadoarola before his ugly, train wreck of a grammatical nightmare tweet crossed our timeline. Once we looked at his bio and learned that he’s part of The Young Turks everything sort of fell into place.

See for yourselves.

It’s as if these morons don’t have a clue about who MLK really was and what he stood for.

That or they’re just annoying trolls with nothing much to offer so they tweet stupid crap.

Perhaps both.

Oh, and telling the Right to STFU, in general, is stupid, but using MLK Day to imply they should shut up because of racism or some other lazy stereotype? BIG mistake.

People like you and tweets like this are everything that’s wrong with this world. — Federalist Muskrat 🇺🇸 (@Muskrat__) January 17, 2023

He and his tweets definitely don’t help.

I don’t “pretend” to like anyone; I either like them or I don’t. And I don’t have to agree with everything someone has ever said or done in order to admire & respect them. So maybe *you* should shut up until you can stop making every damn thing political. It’s disgusting. — Elaine Batt (@elainebatt3) January 17, 2023

What she said.

Man tries to take ownership of a black man on MLK day, thinks he is one of the good guys — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) January 17, 2023

Yeah, we’re seeing a lot of white Lefties pretend they somehow own MLK and his day.

It’s … well, it’s pretty damn racist.

If you're on the right, I’d like to remind you that the left hates your guts based on false information acquired from bigots like themselves. — Tony Conservador ciego (@tonytypesalot) January 17, 2023

I judge people by the content of their character, not the color of their skin. It's what makes Ben Carson awesome and you an idiot. — Spooky Joe (@jmotivator) January 17, 2023

Says the dbag identifying with a genocidal historical group. — Silence and Frost (@secjr112) January 17, 2023

Yeah, there’s that too.

Kindly shut up Mr White Man. How is that for your reminder Mr White Man. — Nancy DiGiacomo 🇺🇸✝️ (@NTD1965) January 17, 2023

As a reminder …

You work for a company named after these guys. pic.twitter.com/9CyQZgXOgm — Gregg, CPO @ SMC (@realgreggd) January 17, 2023

you seem totally in touch and not at all unhinged — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) January 16, 2023

Totally.

No. But you should cry about it. #LeftistsSoWhite — Ultra Christmas Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) January 17, 2023

You're bizarrely angry and should probably see a therapist. — Boo (@IzaBooboo) January 17, 2023

Probably.

Who marched with King in Selma? Who made sure the CRA of 1964 passed? Who opposed it? You’re an intellectual and historical fraud. — John W (@txradioguy) January 17, 2023

The left voted overwhelmingly AGAINST the 1964 civil rights act. You absolute CLOWN! — Gas Stove Aficionado (@PhillyToMaine) January 17, 2023

Do piss off, totalitarian. — Will Collier (@willcollier) January 17, 2023

You are more than welcome to STFU yourself, white knight. — Dusty (@dustopian) January 17, 2023

John, is everything okay at home? — Arthur Boreman Once Held His Breath for 30 Seconds (@ArthurBoreman) January 17, 2023

Shut up, goofy. — Jake13th 🏴‍☠️ (@JakeThirteenth) January 17, 2023

For some reason this really made us laugh.

And serves as a perfect ‘button’ or close for such a ‘goofy’ piece.

***

Related:

Harmeet K. Dhillon calls down the THUNDER on establishment RNC in brutal thread for threatening her

John Fugelsang tries weaseling his way out of false MLK claim in heated back and forth (he fails)

Michael Shellenberger’s thread on WEF, Davos, and Schwab DAMNING enough to give Elon Musk ‘the willies’

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!