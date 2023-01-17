It’s always fun to come across a larger Lefty account when they’ve tweeted something SO Twitchy-worthy without even knowing what they’ve done. This San Jose mailman (hey, it’s his name) claims he still has faith in Biden and asked his followers if they do as well.

I still have faith in President Biden. Do you? — SANJOSEMAILMAN (@SANJOSEMAlLMAN) January 15, 2023

Ok, so we wanted to show you all the REALLY TRULY CRAZY replies first.

Brace yourselves.

Yes, but I wish this had not happened. This just gives the Republicans what they want. — TheRealDeal💎 (@Spitterwit) January 15, 2023

Why would Republicans want Joe to have a bunch of classified documents all over the place? And what a strange response.

How about holding the old-timer accountable? Just spitballin’ here.

I'm waiting for the investigation to be completed. Personally, I believe that the GOP is up to their old dirty tricks. I'm 70 years old and I've seen them do a lot of dirty tricks including what happened at Watergate. I wouldn't be surprised if they were planted. — Seen-It-All (@licensedmht) January 16, 2023

Yes, the documents were planted IN JOE’S GARAGE by his Corvette by the stealthy Republicans. Hey, we knew these people weren’t bright in the first please but HOOBOY.

I still have faith in him! I’ll be glad when this business of top secret files is investigated! — Sharon Bartlett (@grammiethree200) January 16, 2023

She has faith in him but wants him investigated.

That seems weird, right?

Given his strong performance in office, I am way more of a Biden supporter now than I was when I voted for him in 2020. — patrickesnyder 🇺🇸 🇺🇦🌻☮️🚫MAGA 🚫tfg 🚫fascism (@patrickesnyder) January 16, 2023

You know those tweets you read and you wonder if the person writing them may have at some point fallen and hit their head? This is one of those tweets.

I have total faith in @JoeBiden and I hope others who voted for him will also keep their faith in him. — john martin (@BabyBoomerBoyya) January 15, 2023

This is really sad, yeah?

More than ever. He has demonstrated wisdom and great political ability in accomplishing meaningful policy goals — Abraham Elterman (@aelterman) January 17, 2023

We got nothin’.

Demonstrated wisdom?

YES! Against all odds, he had a powerful first two years. He the Democrats retained the House, he'd being doing great still. But, if he can work with McConnell, things might get done in spite of the Bakersfield flipper. — Ritch Barron (@ritch_barron) January 16, 2023

Powerful first two years? Against WHAT odds? The media, big tech, Hollywood … all pulling for Joe.

C’mon, man.

But for the most part, these responses look like this:

Yeah I'm totally confident in his abilities. pic.twitter.com/iLE12WMjV6 — 🇺🇸Steve Rasberry🇺🇸 (@srasberry1) January 16, 2023

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA — Al Waisman (@fspilot1971) January 16, 2023

Have Faith that he what, will eat all his pudding at dinner time? — mitchfatel (@mitchfatel) January 16, 2023

I never have. He’s a lifelong fraud. Why do you want to embarrass your family by saying something like that? — Wes Stevens (@wesstevens) January 17, 2023

He can't control his own bowels and people like you choose to put all your marbles in his court. Why? — A Candle Lit (@A_Candle_Lit) January 16, 2023

We didn’t write it.

We did laugh at it.

And we did include it in this piece.

BUT we didn’t write it.

And then there’s the rare and honest tweet:

Honestly, I don’t know what to believe. The whole documents thing is disappointing and embarrassing — Crazy Aunt Sharon (@SharonM07809810) January 16, 2023

Tough crowd, Biden.

***

