Matt ‘no last name’ claimed this video somehow disproves that drag queens and gay teachers are grooming kids.

Don’t make that face, we didn’t make the claim.

This tells you how out of touch with reality far too many people are – a dad teaching his son how to defend himself is not ‘grooming.’

Watch:

“drag queens and gay teachers are grooming kids” pic.twitter.com/RYO4VqDcZD — matt (@mattxiv) January 17, 2023

No, that’s not what grooming looks like, bro.

You all can guess how this went over.

Basic gun safety isn't grooming you donkey — Alec Sears (@alec_sears) January 18, 2023

Teaching your son proper firearm safety is grooming? — Donut Operator 🍩 (@DonutOperator) January 18, 2023

Teaching a child personal safety isn't grooming. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 18, 2023

It’s his own child – not someone else’s kid that he’s paid to teach math and English to but instead decides to confuse him and discuss very personal issues of a sexual nature and make a pact to not tell the parents – see the difference? — 🇺🇸 From the Desk of Kat 🇺🇸 (@KittyKatStaxx00) January 19, 2023

We’re going to bet no, he/she does not.

See we’re trying to be tolerant and stuff. A for effort.

The horror of parents teaching children skills they can actually use as adults… — Keith Burgin – The Toxic Something Podcast (@KeithBurgin) January 19, 2023

THE HORROR!

This child will never have a negligent discharge in or around his home, because he'll have known his whole life how to respect a firearm. Little bonus is he can use it on anyone who wants to talk to him about sex in secret from his parents. — Dan, Human Tetris Wizard and Guy in a Chair (@Libertybibbledy) January 19, 2023

Bingo.

Looks good to me — DrMattCarriker (@DemolitionRanch) January 19, 2023

Same.

Looks like he's training his son to protect himself from men who prey on little boys. I can understand how that might be disturbing for you to watch. — Ginger Lady (@GingerLady6) January 19, 2023

And we hate to break it to Matt, but what this little boy is being taught by his dad looks NOTHING like this:

…and that kid will be able to protect himself from them. pic.twitter.com/s74i9U9s1f — Jason72Rolltideroll (@JasonMefferd) January 19, 2023

Ahem.

Sorry your dad wasn't as good as this kid's dad. — Whatevs (@j035ich5pach) January 18, 2023

Lol you think this video is bad? That kid will never intentionally mishandle a firearm after being taught safety. — Netrunner (@2077Arasaka) January 18, 2023

But but but DRAG QUEEN STORY HOUR and stuff! Reeeee!

***

***

