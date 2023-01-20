Kamala Harris took time out of her busy day being Kamala Harris (we have no idea what this woman does) to explain to everyone how electricity works. No. Really. REALLY. It’s fascinating that she thinks the majority of people plug their air conditioning in.

Beyond the fact that Kamala is … well, Kamala in this speech the content is even sillier than usual. Maybe we should all just be grateful that she’s not talking about spanning time and the importance of the spanning of time.

Did a 12-year-old write this speech or what?

Watch.

Ok, boys and girls, do you understand how electricity works now? VERY GOOD!

WOOF.

Trending

The SNL we grew up with would still be funny and worth watching.

Yeah, probably a good idea to let him know how this all works.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Same.

True story.

***

Related:

LOL! A very cocky and SNIDE Alec Baldwin lost a bet, will have to clean this guy’s pool (screenshots)

Tucker Carlson BLISTERS the WEF elite as only he can in BRUTALLY hilarious segment (watch)

Trans activist calls dad teaching son how to defend himself ‘grooming’ and it BACKFIRES spectacularly

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: electricityKamala Harris