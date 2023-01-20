Kamala Harris took time out of her busy day being Kamala Harris (we have no idea what this woman does) to explain to everyone how electricity works. No. Really. REALLY. It’s fascinating that she thinks the majority of people plug their air conditioning in.

Beyond the fact that Kamala is … well, Kamala in this speech the content is even sillier than usual. Maybe we should all just be grateful that she’s not talking about spanning time and the importance of the spanning of time.

Did a 12-year-old write this speech or what?

Watch.

Kamala Harris explains electricity pic.twitter.com/3e3TL9ZqpH — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 20, 2023

Ok, boys and girls, do you understand how electricity works now? VERY GOOD!

WOOF.

"When you stick a fork in an electrical outlet, you can really feel the electricity at work!" *cackle, head bob, cackle* — 🦋Joanna 🇬🇧 🇺🇲 🌵 (@OxfordJo70) January 20, 2023

The SNL I grew up with would have had a Kamala or Joe skit every week. The skits would write themselves. — Krusty White Dude 🐊🐾 (@Florida_Veteran) January 20, 2023

The SNL we grew up with would still be funny and worth watching.

Wow … I did not know that. *smh* — Maggie (@drillanwr) January 20, 2023

My oldest son is a high voltages master electrician. I will send him this in case he didn’t know how we get the power to our homes. — Bruno369 (@Phil04357170) January 20, 2023

Yeah, probably a good idea to let him know how this all works.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

KH when she is super-prepared, extensive subject matter expertise for the 3rd graders she is trying to reach- — Sue Felago (@sfelago) January 20, 2023

Oh, that reminds me to plug in my HVAC to recharge….. — Stiles Bitchley ☆☆ $8 (@StilesBitchley2) January 20, 2023

I’ll finish watching this but first I need to plug in my air conditioner, it’s getting balmy in here. — Charles Villareal (@CDVillareal) January 20, 2023

Same.

Anytime she says something.. pic.twitter.com/hvCgwh7I1R — Jimmy Cooks (@JimmyCookS617) January 20, 2023

True story.

***

Related:

LOL! A very cocky and SNIDE Alec Baldwin lost a bet, will have to clean this guy’s pool (screenshots)

Tucker Carlson BLISTERS the WEF elite as only he can in BRUTALLY hilarious segment (watch)

Trans activist calls dad teaching son how to defend himself ‘grooming’ and it BACKFIRES spectacularly

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.