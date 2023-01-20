Media Matters is still a thing.

Huh, who knew?

Anywho, it appears Matthew Gertz is none too happy with the New York Times blaming BOTH parties for the debt limit crisis – apparently, even though Democrats had control of the White House and CONGRESS (you know, the purse strings) for the last two years, it’s somehow the Republican’s fault.

Hey, nobody ever accused any of these lawn flamingos of being all that bright.

Take a gander:

New York Times’ The Morning is really going with both sides at fault for a debt limit crisis: the party that is very obviously taking it hostage and the party pointing out that the other party is taking it hostage. https://t.co/JuSuiqem9v pic.twitter.com/PH8XPq02zE — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) January 20, 2023

Hostage?

They are such melodramatic little creatures.

Oh, and speaking of melodramatic little creatures, John Harwood had to chime in:

the reason Democrats have "likened the Republican stance to a hostage-taking situation" is that it is precisely a hostage-taking situation https://t.co/IQxaNha9iU — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) January 20, 2023

When you’re more biased than even Media Matters and more melodramatic than the Democrats? Yikes, John.

CNN even let this guy go … let that sink in.

The guy who works at a clearly partisan organization wants you to know that we’ve reached the debt limit bc of..one party? And that the current problem with said debt limit is the fault of…one party? pic.twitter.com/ZUAebv5Q0Q — Mike Breslin (@MikeBreslin815) January 20, 2023

Something like that, yes.

MY GOD WHO WILL FIX THE ROADS AND BRIDGES AND FUN SENIORS’ MONTHLY ALLOTMENT OF DOG FOOD — Federalist Muskrat 🇺🇸 (@Muskrat__) January 20, 2023

DOGS AND CATS LIVING TOGETHER … MASS HYSTERIA.

The reason most of the American public have “decided the news media is entirely untrustworthy and partisan” is because the news media is entirely untrustworthy and partisan. — Mike Breslin (@MikeBreslin815) January 20, 2023

That. Exactly.

Oops.

Well that's odd. @JohnJHarwood's take on the Dems use of debt ceiling negotiation leverage (there's that evil word again) in 2017 to get the policy initiatives they favor doesn't mention a "hostage-taking situation." pic.twitter.com/20qviDPSXQ — Jason Beale (@jabeale) January 20, 2023

Super odd.

Should’ve thought about that when they were ramming through that omnibus last month. — Brian McNicoll (@McNicollb) January 20, 2023

*reverses which party is doing what*

John Harwood: This is good. This is necessary and politics as usual. — Orb (@InfiniteOrb) January 20, 2023

Pretty much.

***

