Media Matters is still a thing.

Huh, who knew?

Anywho, it appears Matthew Gertz is none too happy with the New York Times blaming BOTH parties for the debt limit crisis – apparently, even though Democrats had control of the White House and CONGRESS (you know, the purse strings) for the last two years, it’s somehow the Republican’s fault.

Hey, nobody ever accused any of these lawn flamingos of being all that bright.

Take a gander:

Hostage?

They are such melodramatic little creatures.

Oh, and speaking of melodramatic little creatures, John Harwood had to chime in:

When you’re more biased than even Media Matters and more melodramatic than the Democrats? Yikes, John.

CNN even let this guy go … let that sink in.

Something like that, yes.

DOGS AND CATS LIVING TOGETHER … MASS HYSTERIA.

That. Exactly.

Oops.

Super odd.

Pretty much.

***

***

Tags: debtDemocratsJohn HarwoodMatthew Gertzmedia mattersrepublicans