Joy Behar didn’t even know what the legal term was for the DA charging Alec Baldwin BUT she knows the DA is a major Republican and so she’s targeting Alec. Or something.

Even the audience groaned at this nonsense and the other ladies at the desk called her out – side note, the Clooney story is really interesting.

Watch:

Joy Behar: "The DA who is indicting him…She's a big Republican. I'm only saying this because Alec Baldwin is a target for Republicans…I'm just saying." pic.twitter.com/MkAoYF2QdH — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 20, 2023

Sure, Joy, Alec Baldwin is the REAL victim here. Totally.

In fact, it’s all a PLOT, Republicans totally set Alec up … yeah, that’s the ticket.

Seriously, how stupid is this woman? Maybe don’t answer that.

The DA is a Democrat — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 20, 2023

Oops.

Does she know that Alec Baldwin shot and killed someone? — Austin Oxford (@A_Iwinski) January 20, 2023

Totally a PLOT.

Evil Republicans are all out to get Baldwin. Even the Democrat ones … or something.

Getting worse. — d0u6 (@d0u6s) January 20, 2023

She’s certainly not getting any better.

Heh.

He shot her you twit! — John Morris (@JohnMor044) January 20, 2023

BUT BUT BUT TRUUUUUMP …

Wait, that doesn’t work?

Hell, whatever, it always works with idjits like Joy.

***

Related:

Carol Roth destroys ‘lazy term’ woke while explaining the REAL evils of ESG in 1 perfect tweet

John Harwood DRAGGED for rushing in to back up Media Matters tool blaming Repubs for debt crisis

Tucker Carlson’s DEEP-STATE dive on what happened with Nixon and the CIA a DAMNING must-watch

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership