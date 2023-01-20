Joy Behar didn’t even know what the legal term was for the DA charging Alec Baldwin BUT she knows the DA is a major Republican and so she’s targeting Alec. Or something.
Even the audience groaned at this nonsense and the other ladies at the desk called her out – side note, the Clooney story is really interesting.
Watch:
Joy Behar: "The DA who is indicting him…She's a big Republican. I'm only saying this because Alec Baldwin is a target for Republicans…I'm just saying." pic.twitter.com/MkAoYF2QdH
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 20, 2023
Sure, Joy, Alec Baldwin is the REAL victim here. Totally.
In fact, it’s all a PLOT, Republicans totally set Alec up … yeah, that’s the ticket.
Seriously, how stupid is this woman? Maybe don’t answer that.
The DA is a Democrat
— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 20, 2023
Oops.
Does she know that Alec Baldwin shot and killed someone?
— Austin Oxford (@A_Iwinski) January 20, 2023
Totally a PLOT.
Evil Republicans are all out to get Baldwin. Even the Democrat ones … or something.
Getting worse.
— d0u6 (@d0u6s) January 20, 2023
She’s certainly not getting any better.
Heh.
He shot her you twit!
— John Morris (@JohnMor044) January 20, 2023
BUT BUT BUT TRUUUUUMP …
Wait, that doesn’t work?
Hell, whatever, it always works with idjits like Joy.
***
***
