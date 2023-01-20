Joy Behar didn’t even know what the legal term was for the DA charging Alec Baldwin BUT she knows the DA is a major Republican and so she’s targeting Alec. Or something.

Even the audience groaned at this nonsense and the other ladies at the desk called her out – side note, the Clooney story is really interesting.

Watch:

Sure, Joy, Alec Baldwin is the REAL victim here. Totally.

In fact, it’s all a PLOT, Republicans totally set Alec up … yeah, that’s the ticket.

Seriously, how stupid is this woman? Maybe don’t answer that.

Oops.

Totally a PLOT.

Evil Republicans are all out to get Baldwin. Even the Democrat ones … or something.

She’s certainly not getting any better.

Heh.

BUT BUT BUT TRUUUUUMP …

Wait, that doesn’t work?

Hell, whatever, it always works with idjits like Joy.

